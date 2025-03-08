"Dubai is not home ground for Indian team": Suresh Raina

Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI): Former batter Suresh Raina voiced his opinion about the ongoing debate about India receiving an advantage of playing all their games in Dubai.

Former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were among the first to point out that India had an advantage due to playing at one venue. Since then, there has hardly been a presser at which players haven't been asked their opinion on tournament scheduling.

Fans and former cricketers have been divided into two halves, with some supporting the idea while others rubbishing it. The former southpaw weighed in on the venue row and brushed it away by saying that Pakistan should have won playing on its home soil if such an advantage existed.

"It is equal for everyone. Pakistan was playing at home. Why didn't they win? Dubai is not home ground for the Indian team," Suresh told reporters.

Earlier, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing tirade at the claims that his side received an undue advantage by playing at one venue while other teams travelled to different locations throughout the tournament.

"First of all, this is as neutral a venue for us as it is for any other team. We have not played here. I don't remember which tournament we played in this stadium last. And in fact, we didn't plan anything like that. The plan was that if you pick two front-line spinners in the 15-man squad, then even if we played in Pakistan or anywhere, we would have picked two front-line spinners because it was a competition on the subcontinent," Gambhir had told reporters after India secured a spot in the final.

After flawlessly overcoming all the challenges en route to the final, India must cross the last hurdle to bring the title home. In front of a sold-out crowd, India will take on New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday to fight for the coveted title.

Suresh feels India should play with the same XI while hoping that the Rohit Sharma-led side will return with the title, they last won in 2013.

"The trophy will come to India. I think Rohit has led the team well. I think Shubman is going to do well tomorrow. The toss will be crucial. India should play with the same playing XI," he said. (ANI)

