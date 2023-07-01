Duleep Trophy: Central Zone crush East Zone by 170 runs, enter semifinals

Bangalore, July 1
Riding on an excellent eight-wicket haul by Saurabh Kumar, Central Zone advanced to the semifinals of the Duleep Trophy with a facile 170-run win over East Zone here on Saturday.
Resuming from the overnight 69 for 6, East Zone never really offered any fight and were bowled out for 129 in their second innings.
In their semifinal match, Central will face West Zone at the Alur grounds on July 5. In the second semifinal, North Zone will take on South Zone at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The presence of Riyan Parag was the lone hope for East to at least run Central close. But that was soon snuffed out when left-arm spinner Saurabh trapped the Assam youngster in front of the wicket.
Saurabh soon added the wickets of Akash Deep, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ishan Porel to his kitty to walk away with an impressive figure of 8 for 64.
Saurabh grabbed 11 wickets in the match to complete a fine outing.
The collapse was rather stunning as there was nothing really alarming in the pitch to justify such a collapse. In fact, East were bowled out for 122 in their first innings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting World Cup venues
The delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kol...
France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots
Fourth night of unrest hits major French cities; hundreds ar...
Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 11
During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill...