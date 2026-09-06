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Home / Sports / Duleep Trophy final: East Zone opt to bat first; Siraj, Padikkal feature in South Zone playing 11

Duleep Trophy final: East Zone opt to bat first; Siraj, Padikkal feature in South Zone playing 11

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): East Zone won the toss and opted to bat first against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, from Sunday. Notably, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal are featuring for South Zone.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan said the team opted to bat first because the surface looks like a decent wicket with some moisture, stressing the need to put the previous game behind them, stay disciplined and rely on senior players to step up in the final.

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“We're going to bat first. Looks a decent wicket. There is a bit of moisture, but it will be there on any ground. It's important to forget about the last game. They've been giving their all. Very important for senior players to turn up. Just looking to be humble and be disciplined,” Kishan said at the toss presentation.

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Meanwhile, South Zone captain Tilak Varma said the team would have chosen to bowl first, banking on moisture in the pitch and its pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj set to spearhead the pace attack. He also confirmed four changes, with Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Tripurana Vijay and CV Milind coming into the side.

“Tilak Varma: Just before the toss I was talking with Ishan that we're looking to bowl. Feel there is moisture in the wicket. With our fast bowling attack, Siraj coming into the side, we want to take early wickets. Four changes for us. Siraj, Padikkal, Vijay and CV Milind come in,” he said.

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East Zone vs South Zone playing 11s for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final:

East Zone (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shikhar Mohan, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Md Kounain Quraishi, Anukul Roy, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar

South Zone (Playing XI): Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Shaik Rasheed, Tilak Varma(c), Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Tripurana Vijay, Mohammed Siraj, Chama V Milind, MD Nidheesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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