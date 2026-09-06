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Home / Sports / Duleep Trophy final: Ishan Kishan's unbeaten ton puts East Zone in command against South Zone on Day 1

Duleep Trophy final: Ishan Kishan's unbeaten ton puts East Zone in command against South Zone on Day 1

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ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ishan Kishan led from the front with an unbeaten century as East Zone dominated South Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

East Zone reached 385/4 at stumps, with Kishan unbeaten on 111 and Kumar Kushagra on 63 not out. The pair added an unbroken 144-run partnership in just 26.4 overs to put East firmly in control after South had managed to make early inroads, as per Cricinfo.

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Kishan's knock was particularly significant as the East Zone captain continued his push to re-establish himself as a serious red-ball cricketer. The left-hander also crossed the 4,000-run mark in first-class cricket while bringing up his 10th century in the format.

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Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave East a strong start, putting together a century opening stand. Easwaran, playing on his 31st birthday, looked in excellent touch and reached 72 before being run out following a mix-up with Shikhar Mohan.

Sooryavanshi provided the early aggression, racing to 34 off 24 balls before falling to CV Milind. The youngster had earlier taken Mohammed Siraj apart with a sequence of 4, 6, 4 during the pacer's opening spell.

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Easwaran, meanwhile, combined his trademark solidity with an attacking back-foot game, particularly against the short ball. His fluent strokeplay allowed him to move ahead of Sooryavanshi and bring up his half-century off just 46 deliveries.

After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Mohan joined Easwaran and continued East's dominance. The Jharkhand batter, replacing Virat Singh in the XI, played with composure and elegance, particularly against spin, and made 85 on his Duleep Trophy debut.

Mohan looked set for a maiden first-class hundred before chopping a delivery from Milind onto his stumps. His dismissal left East at 241/4, but South could not capitalise on the opening.

Kishan and Kushagra then took charge.

Kishan initially played cautiously before shifting gears after reaching his half-century off 71 balls. He launched T Vijay for a six immediately after reaching the landmark and accelerated towards his century.

At the other end, Kushagra attacked the South bowlers, clearing the boundary five times along with four fours in his unbeaten 63. He was particularly effective against the short-ball tactics employed after tea, including a hook for six over fine leg off Siraj.

South's bowling attack struggled to contain the East batters, with Siraj enduring an expensive day and finishing with figures of 0/96 in 14 overs. Only 79 overs were bowled during the day, with South also falling short with its over-rate.

The visitors' tactics came under further scrutiny as they repeatedly employed short-pitched bowling against Kishan and Kushagra, who countered the strategy by taking on the bowlers.

East Zone, who last won the Duleep Trophy 13 years ago, will resume on Monday in a commanding position, with Kishan and Kushagra well set and South Zone facing a long day in the field ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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