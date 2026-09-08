Duleep Trophy final: Shami, Mukesh lead East Zone bowling charge as South Zone stumble to 242/6, trail by 466 runs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): Following East Zone’s massive 708 in the first innings, their bowlers backed up the batters’ dominant effort to keep their side firmly in control, as South Zone endured a tough day with the bat, reaching 242 for six at stumps on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Replying to East Zone’s first-innings total of 708, South Zone made a steady start but struggled to convert promising partnerships into substantial scores. At stumps on Day 3, South Zone still trails by 466 runs with skipper Tilak Varma (56) and Chama Milind (2) unbeaten on the crease.

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Star seamers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar once again led the charge for East Zone, claiming two wickets apiece, while Kounain Quraishi and Shikhar Mohan chipped in with one wicket each.

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For South Zone, opener Ricky Bhui was removed for just 1. Devdutt Padikkal, who recently slammed two hundreds for India in the Test series against Sri Lanka, led the resistance with a composed 62, while Narayan Jagadeesan contributed 32.

Padikkal and Jagadeesan put together a 60-run partnership before Jagadeesan was dismissed. Padikkal then joined hands with Shaik Rasheed, with the pair adding another useful stand, but Shami broke the partnership by dismissing Rasheed for 27.

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Padikkal’s innings also came to an end after he had brought up a half-century, with Mukesh Kumar providing East Zone with another crucial breakthrough.

Ravichandran Smaran added 23 before Shami struck again, leaving South Zone further under pressure. Varma then offered some resistance, remaining unbeaten on 56 at the close.

Tilak found support from Shreyas Gopal, with the duo attempting to steady the innings. However, Gopal was dismissed for 26 late in the day, leaving South Zone six wickets down and still 466 runs behind East Zone.

Earlier in the match, Ishan Kishan smashed a magnificent double century, while Kumar Kushagra registered his maiden Duleep Trophy hundred as East Zone piled on the runs against South Zone.

Despite losing wickets in the final session, East Zone maintained their dominance and eventually posted a massive 708 all out in 163 overs. Kishan’s majestic 270 off 334 balls, studded with 30 fours and seven sixes, formed the cornerstone of East Zone’s imposing total as they crossed the 700-run mark in their first innings.

The East Zone skipper initially retired hurt after reaching 250 but returned to the crease later in the day and resumed his extraordinary innings, eventually falling after a marathon stay at the crease. (ANI)

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