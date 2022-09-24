Duleep Trophy Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits double ton, game on again

PTI

Coimbatore, September 23

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his way to a double hundred in less than a day’s play as West Zone took control of the proceedings despite South Zone’s 57-run first innings lead on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final here.

West Zone ended the day at 376/3, courtesy Jaiswal’s unbeaten 244-ball 209, which included 23 fours and three sixes.

West now have a lead of 319 runs and even if they declare at lunch on Day 4, they will have five full sessions to force an outright victory. The track, though, is getting easier for batting with no considerable wear and tear. For South, it will be about batting out the match and winning the trophy by virtue of their first innings lead.

Jaiswal shared a 169-run third-wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer (71) and an unbeaten 58-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sarfaraz Khan (30 not out).

It was a day that will be best remembered for the duel between this year’s two powerhouse performers in domestic cricket -- left-handed opener Jaiswal and left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

While Jaiswal had failed in the first innings, he came out with a lot more intent in the second essay after South were dismissed for 327 with an addition of only nine runs to their overnight score of 318/7. Jaydev Unadkat finished with figures of 4/52.

Once West came out, Jaiswal and Priyank Panchal (40) added 110 runs for the opening stand in just 22 overs. It set the tone for the day as West scored at a run rate of 4.42.

Brief scores: West Zone 270 & 376/3 (Jaiswal 209*, Iyer 71; Kishore 2/100); South Zone 327 (Indrajith 118, Unadkat 4/52).