Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named deputy

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The East Zone selectors have handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan the captaincy for the opening Duleep Trophy of the 2026-27 domestic season, while teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain.

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The selection marks another significant milestone in Sooryavanshi's rapid rise after his breakthrough performances in the IPL and international cricket. The youngster is now set for an extended opportunity in the longer format and is expected to open the innings alongside seasoned Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, as per Cricinfo.

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Easwaran, the most experienced player in the 15-member squad with more than 100 first-class appearances, will be keen to rediscover his best after falling out of the Indian A setup late last year. Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan, who impressed with 613 runs in his maiden Ranji Trophy season, has been included as the reserve opener.

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The squad features experienced India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, strengthening the bowling attack. Shami returns after an outstanding 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign in which he claimed 37 wickets in seven matches and is expected to spearhead the pace unit alongside Mukesh and Bengal teammate Suraj Jaiswal.

Selectors, however, did not consider all-rounder Riyan Parag and fast bowler Akash Deep as both continue their rehabilitation following surgeries. Parag is recovering from a right shoulder operation after IPL 2026, while Akash Deep is recuperating from back surgery.

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Kishan is set to don the wicketkeeping gloves, with fellow Jharkhand player Kumar Kushagra named as the reserve wicketkeeper. Jharkhand also has representation through top-order batter Virat Singh and spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy, who was part of India A's successful tri-series campaign in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Despite his growing reputation in white-ball cricket, Sooryavanshi has limited first-class experience, having played eight matches and scored 207 runs, with a highest score of 93. The Duleep Trophy is expected to provide the left-hander an opportunity to further establish himself in red-ball cricket.

Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and Tripura's Abhijit Sarkar complete the squad, with Odisha batter Subranshu Senapati and Bengal's Denish Das also earning places.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das. (ANI)

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