Duleep Trophy: Lot on line as South face North in final

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

Bengaluru, July 11

South Zone will look to end West Zone’s dominance in the Duleep Trophy when they face each other in the final starting here from tomorrow.

West have a proud record to preserve as they have appeared in 34 finals so far and won 19. They are the most successful team in this tournament and South will be eager to end that monopoly by winning their 14th title.

South also have a point to prove as they had lost to Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone by a massive 294 runs in the final last year.

The tournament is also platform for fading players to revitalise their careers, and sharing the spotlight will be West’s Cheteshwar Pujara and South’s Mayank Agarwal in particular.

Pujara was dropped from the India squad for the West Indies tour. The omission might certainly have left him a bruised man. But the Saurashtra star was quick to bounce back as he made a solid 133 for West in their semifinal against Central Zone, leading his side’s entry into the title clash. He will be eyeing another big outing in the final and hope his teammates — Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw — too fire.

South’s vice-captain Agarwal made two fifties (76 and 54) in the quarterfinals against North Zone and will look continue in the same vein.

South’s Washinton Sundar knows the importance. “Duleep Trophy is very important because if we perform here it will give us a lot of confidence and belief in our skills,” he said.

