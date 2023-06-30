Duleep trophy: North in their zone as Sindhu, Harshit smash centuries

PTI

Bengaluru, June 29

Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana carved hundreds of different shades to power North Zone to 540/8 in the first innings, constructing a foundation for their bowlers to solidify that superiority over North East Zone on the second day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal here. North East were 65/3 when bad light and rain forced an early closure to their first dig today.

North Zone’s travel to ascendancy began when Sindhu, overnight 76, moved on smoothly to his third First-Class hundred. Sindhu (150 off 245 balls, 18x4, 3x6) lost his partner Pulkit Narang in the first hour itself, but NE zone had little respite as Harshit Rana (122 off 86 balls, 12x4, 9x6) came in with a destructive mood.

Both Sindhu, 19, and Rana, 21, have been highly rated in the domestic circuit. Their talent was on full view here. A talented pacer, Delhi’s Rana made an impression with the bat today, scoring his maiden First-Class ton off 70 balls.

“It is my natural game. I played the whole Ranji season like that,” Rana said. “It is not to say that the match situation does not matter but my game plan is to go for my shots if the ball is in my hitting area,” he added.

Brief scores: North Zone: 540/8 dec (Sindhu 150, Shorey 135, Rana 122*; Singha 2/74) vs North East Zone: 65/3 (Kaul 1/3); Central Zone: 182 & 64/0 (Vivek 34*) vs East Zone: 122 (Avesh 3/34, Saurabh 3/46).