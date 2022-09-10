Duleep Trophy: On comeback trail, Rahane hits double ton

Chennai: India Test discard Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered double centuries as West Zone put the North East Zone attack to the sword by amassing 590/2 in their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal today. In Puducherry, Yash Dhull (35 batting) and Manan Vohra (20 batting) led North Zone to 65 for no loss after East Zone had posted 397 in their first innings.

Kolkata

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting in semifinals

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting overwhelmed a young and talented Kerala Blasters side 3-0 in the first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup here today.

Nara (Japan)

Sandhu top Indian in Shinhan Donghae golf

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu kept the slate clean on the second day by firing five birdies in a bogey-free 5-under 66 that placed him tied-13 at the Shinhan Donghae Open. Sandhu is now 8-under for 36 holes. Shiv Kapur added a second straight 2-under 69 to be T-60. SSP Chawrasia (69-71) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-71) are likely to miss the cut, which is expected to fall at 4-under.

Holzhausern (Switzerland)

Amandeep shoots 5-under 67, lies T-3 in Switzerland

Amandeep Drall fired one of her best rounds on the Ladies European Tour when she returned a card of 5-under in the first round of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to placed tied-3rd.

New Delhi

IOC warns Indian Olympic Association of suspension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has told the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that failure to hold elections and not addressing governance issues could result in its suspension. This is the second warning in two months’ time.

Manchester

One step forward, two steps back for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener. The defeat came after United had won four EPL games in a row. Meanwhile, Arsenal notched up a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in their opening group stage match. In the third-tier Europa Conference League, West Ham rallied to beat FCSB 3-1. Agencies