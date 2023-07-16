Duleep trophy: Panchal’s 92 keeps West in hunt

PTI

Bengaluru, July 15

Shepherded by Priyank Panchal’s spunky innings, West Zone defied South Zone’s bowlers while chasing a formidable 298 and finished Day 4 of their Duleep Trophy final at 182/5 here today.

They still need 116 runs to retain the title, setting the stage for an exciting concluding day. In the first session, South, who were 181/7 overnight, were bowled out for 230 as left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed five wickets.

But the day’s protagonist was West Zone’s captain Panchal, who completed 8,000 runs in First-Class cricket en route his unbeaten 92 off 205 balls, and kept West’s hopes alive on an attritional day.

Panchal and Sarfaraz Khan amassed 98 runs for the fifth-wicket alliance.

Panchal has been one of the prominent domestic batters over the last few seasons, and it was not difficult to see why. He brought forward his years of experience to thwart South’s bowlers for 315 minutes.

Brief scores: South Zone: 213 and 230 in 81.1 overs (Vihari 42, Washington 37, Bhui 37, Jadeja 5/40); West Zone: 146 and 182/5 in 62.3 overs (Panchal 92*, Sarfaraz 48; Koushik 3/28).