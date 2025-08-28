Duleep Trophy: Rajat Patidar kickstarts campaign with 80-ball ton for Central Zone

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Rajat Patidar kick-started his Duleep Trophy campaign in the quarterfinals with an 80-ball century for Central Zone against North East Zone in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Patidar, appointed as captain of the side with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel ruled out, smashed 125 in 96 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of almost 130.

NEZ won the toss and elected to field first and had their opponets at 4/1, with Aayush Pandey (3) dismissed by Akash Choudhary, the right-armed pacer.

At number three walked Danish Malewar, who had compiled 153 and 73 for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final this season against Kerala in a winning effort. The 21-year-old put a stand of 139 runs with wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal (60 in 100 balls, with eight fours) and NEZ was left without answers to this onslaught.

After Juyal was retired hurt at 143/1, Patidar walked in to add to NEZ's woes, having a double-century partnership with Malewar, who ended the day unbeaten at 198* in 219 balls, with 35 fours and a six, striking at above 90.

Central Zone ended their day at 432/2 in 77 overs, with Akash and Pheiroijam Jotin (1/56) getting a wicket each.

Patidar, who could compile just 63 runs in three Tests against England at home last year and played his solitary ODI in 2023-end against South Africa, scoring a quickfire 22, has had a 2025 to dream off, leading a star-studded RCB unit to their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title as a captain. This match was his first competitive game since the final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in June. Patidar had a decent season with the bat, scoring 312 runs in 14 innings with two fifties at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of above 143. His leadership skills and equation with legendary batter Virat Kohli stood out in the tournament.

Vidarbha's Malewar has had an impressive start to his first-class career, playing his 10th FC game, scoring 981 runs at an average of over 61, with three centuries and six fifties in 16 innings so far. In the Ranji Trophy winning season, he made 783 runs in nine matches and 15 innings at an average of 52.20, with two centuries and six fifties, with best score of 153. (ANI)

