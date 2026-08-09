Duleep Trophy: Saikia says BCCI is increasing live coverage amid Bengaluru CoE restrictions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia stressed that the authorities are considering ways to improve the spectator experience but still have time to assess the suggestions.

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He said BCCI have focused on increasing the number of Duleep Trophy matches broadcast live, compared with previous years when only a limited number were televised.

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He also explained that government restrictions prohibit large crowds in the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bengaluru, where the venue is located. While this restriction cannot be violated, close relatives or associates of team members may attend.

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To give fans greater access despite the limitation, the organisers have increased live television coverage, allowing supporters to watch their favourite players and teams in the Duleep Trophy.

"We will look into the suggestion. We still have time. We'll look into that aspect, and if required, we'll do that. But for the time being, what we have done is increase the number of matches which were telecast before this year, which were very limited," Devajit Saikia told the reporter on Sunday in Bengaluru.

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"Yes, [I] agree with your suggestions. There are some restrictions when this land was allotted here that we cannot have a crowd in this campus. So that is a government restriction; we cannot violate that. But very close persons of the team members can come. But this year, we have increased the number of matches to be telecast live. That way, we are giving fans (the opportunity) to watch their favourite players and teams perform in the Duleep Trophy," he added.

While, Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman also defended the BCCI Centre of Excellence amid scrutiny over India's growing injury list. He stressed that injuries are an inevitable part of a cricketer's career and said the priority should be careful monitoring and management of players, rather than blaming the CoE or looking for scapegoats.

Several key players are currently dealing with injuries, with Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar among those facing fitness concerns.

"CoE is not merely a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence," Laxman said. (ANI)

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