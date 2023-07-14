Duleep Trophy: South ride Vidwath’s 4-for to wrest control

PTI

Bengaluru, July 13

South Zone’s pacers were brilliant while reducing West Zone to 129/7 and help their team regain lost ground on the second day of their Duleep Trophy final here today.

West still trail South by 84 runs. Earlier, South were bundled out for 213 in their first innings.

Once Prithvi Shaw and Harvik Desai took West to 97/1, they were poised for a romp and the conditions too remained a tad sunny.

Shaw was quite a sight during that phase. The 23-year-old blunted South’s pacers in his inimitable way, producing a slew of sparkling shots.

It was clear that South’s bowlers will have to conjure something exceptional to break the second wicket alliance. Perhaps, the 65-minute rain break that arrived in the second session gave South a chance to take a step back and revisit their strategies.

Their bowlers took the field with a marked difference in approach after that break. Vyshak Vijaykumar came from around the wicket and peppered both Shaw and Harvik with short-pitched balls. Vidwath was a beneficiary of this tactic and resorted to bowling fuller lengths. It ended with Vidwath grabbing prized scalps of Suryakumar Yadav (8), Sarfaraz Khan (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9).

Brief scores: South Zone: 213 in 78. 3 overs (Vihari 63; Mulani 3/29, Gaja 2/27); West Zone 129/7 in 45 overs (Shaw 65; Kaverappa 4/44, Vyshak 2/29).