Duleep Trophy: South Zone finish the job

PTI

Bengaluru, July 16

South Zone applied the finishing touches with a clinical performance on the final day to defeat West Zone by 75 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy here today.

Chasing 298 for victory, West Zone, who were 182/5 overnight, were bowled out for 222. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore and pacer Vasuki Koushik were the pick of the bowlers for South Zone, sharing seven wickets between them.

South have now won the Duleep Trophy 14 times. They will count this as sweet revenge, having lost the 2022 final to West by 294 runs.

Priyank Panchal, who started the day on 92, could add only three runs this morning before edging pacer Vidwath Kaverappa to Ricky Bhui behind the stumps.

Atit Sheth and Dharmendra Jadeja added 23 runs for the eighth wicket. The 54-minute stand helped West to go past the 200-run mark. But Washington Sundar settled nicely under the

ball as Jadeja skied spinner Sai Kishore in his effort to clear the boundary.

Thereon, it was just a matter of time. South’s moment of glory came when Sheth lofted Kishore straight into the hands of Washington at long on. Vidwath was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight-wicket haul and the Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets.

Brief scores: South Zone 213 (Vihari 63; Mulani 3/29) & 230 (Vihari 42; Jadeja 5/40); West Zone 146 (Shaw 65; Kaverappa 7/53) & 222 (Panchal 95; Koushik 4/36, Kishore 4/57).