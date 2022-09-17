Duleep Trophy: South Zone pile up 630 against North

Salem (Tamil Nadu)

South Zone posted a first innings total of 630/8 before declaring on the second day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone here today. In the other semifinal, West Zone bowlers dismissed Central Zone for 128 in the first innings to take a lead of 129 runs.

Bengaluru

Spinners shine as India A take upper hand against NZ A

The spin duo of Saurabh Kumar and Rahul Chahar sparkled with the ball to bundle out New Zealand A for 237 and hand India A the first-innings lead on the second day of the third unofficial Test here today.

Portland (US)

Solid start for Aditi in Portland Classic golf

India’s Aditi Ashok made a solid start for the second week in a row with a bogey-free 3-under 69 to be placed tied-13th at the AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament here.

Rome

Sharma disappoints with 75, cut getting out of reach

India’s Shubhankar Sharma got off to a disappointing start with a card of 4-over 75 in the opening round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open here. Placed T-119, Sharma will need a low second-round score to make the cut.

Kathmandu

SAFF C’ship: Indian women lose semifinal to hosts Nepal

India crashed out of the SAFF Women’s Championship after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Nepal in the semifinals at the Dasharath Stadium here on Friday.

Lillehammer (Norway)

Davis Cup: Ruud beats Prajnesh to give Norway lead

World No. 2 Casper Ruud expectedly was too good for India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran, beating him 6-1 6-4 to give Norway a 1-0 lead in the World Group I First Round of Davis Cup tie here today. — Agencies