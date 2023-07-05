Duleep Trophy: Washington Sundar looks to go North

PTI

Bengaluru, July 4

Washington Sundar will be looking to prove his fitness after a gap of nearly six months as he takes the field for South Zone in their Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone starting here tomorrow.

While North demolished North East Zone by 511 runs in their quarterfinal, South gained direct entry into the semis based on their performance in the previous edition.

The contest will be important for some of the current and future India hopefuls, and Washington is one of them.

The 23-year-old lanky Tamil Nadu all-rounder, considered one of the most talented players on the circuit, has had multiple injuriers and fitness related issues over the past six years, restricting his international appearances to only 55 matches — 4 Tests, 16 ODIs and 35 T20Is.

West start as favourites

Alur: Redemption will be the overriding theme when a clutch of cricketers from West Zone, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw, take on Central Zone in their semifinal, which begins tomorrow. For the crucial clash, West Zone bring in Pujara, Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan and all four batters need a career reboot.