Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Following a blockbuster trade to Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered a message to his new franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

In one of the biggest player trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain will move to Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the 2025 finalists giving Arshdeep Singh, India's leading T20I bowler, to the Blue and Gold side in return. Hardik will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

MI posted a video of Arshdeep on their X handle, with the left-armer saying, "MI paltan, Duniya hila denge".

Loud & Clear 💪 https://t.co/m4qezEJcZo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026

Pandya’s trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

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After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner.

However, Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. In the 2025 season, MI did reach the playoffs, but finished at the bottom and in 9th place in the 2024 and 2026 seasons, respectively, under Hardik's captaincy.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS’ all-time leading wicket-taker.

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Arshdeep’s ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack. (ANI)

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