Durand cup: Bagan edge out EB to win title

Kolkata, September 3
A moment of sheer brilliance from Dimitri Petratos proved decisive as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in a fiercely contested final to clinch the Durand Cup title after 23 years here today.
Mohun Bagan were a man down after Anirudh Thapa was sent off in the 62nd minute, but they still scored the decisive goal through a brilliant solo effort from Petratos in the 71st minute.
In a swift counterattacking move, the Australian player skilfully weaved past the East Bengal defence before unleashing a powerful strike from 25 yards out. East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was left a mute spectator.
As the clock ticked away, East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat made three changes in the last 10 minutes in a bid to restore parity. His Mohun Bagan counterpart Juan Ferrando pressed eight players into his defence. In a heated exchange, East Bengal’s assistant coach Dimas Delgado got into a war of words with Ferrando, and after a scuffle, the former received a red card in extra time.
This was Mohun Bagan’s 17th Durand Cup title. They last won the title in 2000 when they beat Mahindra United via a golden goal. Mohun Bagan thus avenged their 2-1 defeat to East Bengal in the 2004 Durand Cup final. In this phase, Mohun Bagan had lost three Durand Cup finals, the last being against Gokulam Kerala (1-2) in 2019. From East Bengal’s perspective, a national-level title eluded them again, their last coming the Federation Cup in 2012.
