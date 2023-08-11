Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1

Guwahati: Chennaiyin FC got the better of Hyderabad FC 3-1 in the southern derby of the Durand Cup football tournament here today. Chennaiyin thus took the top spot in Group E. Punjab FC (PFC) and Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) played out a goalless draw in Group A in Kolkata.

BERLIN

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for Kane?

German champions Bayern Munich today reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to several English and German media. Bayern, who did not comment on the reports, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated €100 million.

Kuala Lumpur

Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag pair get first-round byes

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received first-round byes in the World Championships draw held here today. The World Championships will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 21 to 27.

Madrid

Real’s Courtois sidelined for several months

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Thursday’s training session, the La Liga club said. The 31-year-old left the practice field in tears and an MRI scan confirmed the ACL tear two days ahead of the Real’s La Liga season. Agencies

#Bangladesh #Football