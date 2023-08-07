Durand Cup: East Bengal held to 2-2 draw

Kolkata: The Bangladesh Army Football Team erased a two-goal deficit to hold a 10-man East Bengal to a 2-2 draw in a Durand Cup game here today. East Bengal’s Nishu Kumar received the marching orders in the 67th minute. In Guwahati, newly promoted I–League side Delhi FC held last year’s ISL semifinalists Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw.
New Delhi
Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen fails dope test
Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, an Asian Games probable, has tested positive for a banned drug. The test was conducted last month during the Taipei Open, where the 25-year-old won gold in the men’s 66kg category. He became the fifth judoka to fail a dope test in two months. Harshdeep Brar (81kg), Gulab Ali Mohsin (60kg), Rahul Sevta (81kg) and Akshay (66kg) failed tests conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency during the national camp in Bhopal and selection trials in Delhi last month.
Paris
Pollution on Seine scuppers Open Water World Cup
Organisers were forced to cancel the Open Water Swimming World Cup, after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the Seine river to dip below minimum health standards. The river is due to be the venue for marathon swimming at next year’s Olympic Games, and global swimming federation World Aquatics said “extra work” was needed to ensure back-up plans were in place for that. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...