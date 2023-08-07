Durand Cup: East Bengal held to 2-2 draw

Kolkata: The Bangladesh Army Football Team erased a two-goal deficit to hold a 10-man East Bengal to a 2-2 draw in a Durand Cup game here today. East Bengal’s Nishu Kumar received the marching orders in the 67th minute. In Guwahati, newly promoted I–League side Delhi FC held last year’s ISL semifinalists Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw.

New Delhi

Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen fails dope test

Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, an Asian Games probable, has tested positive for a banned drug. The test was conducted last month during the Taipei Open, where the 25-year-old won gold in the men’s 66kg category. He became the fifth judoka to fail a dope test in two months. Harshdeep Brar (81kg), Gulab Ali Mohsin (60kg), Rahul Sevta (81kg) and Akshay (66kg) failed tests conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency during the national camp in Bhopal and selection trials in Delhi last month.

Paris

Pollution on Seine scuppers Open Water World Cup

Organisers were forced to cancel the Open Water Swimming World Cup, after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the Seine river to dip below minimum health standards. The river is due to be the venue for marathon swimming at next year’s Olympic Games, and global swimming federation World Aquatics said “extra work” was needed to ensure back-up plans were in place for that. Agencies

#Bangladesh #Football