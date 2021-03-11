Durand Cup: FC Goa bounce back with a 1-0 win

Kolkata: Defending Champions FC Goa bounced back from their opening day loss as they eked out a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force at the Durand Cup here today. In the other match of the day, Sudeva FC and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw in Guwahati.

New Delhi

Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant reach final

Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the final of the men’s singles and doubles SL3-SL4 events, respectively, at the Thailand International tournament today.

New Delhi

England Tour: Jhulan back in ODI squad, Kiran gets call-up

Veteran pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami made a comeback in the Indian women’s ODI squad for the tour of England which also saw hard-hitting Women’s T20 Challenge sensation Kiran Navgire receiving a maiden call-up in the shortest format. India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour. agencies

#indian air force