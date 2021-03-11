Durand Cup: FC Goa bounce back with a 1-0 win

Kolkata: Defending Champions FC Goa bounced back from their opening day loss as they eked out a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force at the Durand Cup here today. In the other match of the day, Sudeva FC and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw in Guwahati.
New Delhi
Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant reach final
Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the final of the men’s singles and doubles SL3-SL4 events, respectively, at the Thailand International tournament today.
New Delhi
England Tour: Jhulan back in ODI squad, Kiran gets call-up
Veteran pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami made a comeback in the Indian women’s ODI squad for the tour of England which also saw hard-hitting Women’s T20 Challenge sensation Kiran Navgire receiving a maiden call-up in the shortest format. India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...