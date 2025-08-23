Durand Cup final: Defending champions NorthEast United FC to meet fearless Diamond Harbour FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Durand Cup is set for a fascinating final on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) with the defending champions facing a team experiencing a dream debut campaign, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

NorthEast United FC remain the only ISL side left in the tournament, but standing between them and the trophy are an in-form Diamond Harbour FC, who have already shown they can beat anyone on their day.

NorthEast United FC have carried themselves like defending champions throughout the tournament. They topped their group without too much fuss and then showed their strength in the knockouts, putting four past Bodoland FC in the quarter-finals before edging Shillong Lajong FC in the semis.

Central to their run has been Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has been the standout forward of the tournament with seven goals. He has provided the cutting edge in the final third, while the team's defence has remained solid, keeping clean sheets in both their knockout games.

Having already lifted the Durand Cup last season, they are looking to become back-to-back champions, a feat that would further cement their status as a club on the rise.

While NEUFC have lived up to expectations, the real story of this year's Durand Cup has been the rise of Diamond Harbour FC. The West Bengal side, formed only in 2020, is playing in the tournament for the very first time. Yet, they have produced stunning results to reach the final.

In the quarter-finals, they defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0, announcing themselves as serious contenders. They went one better in the semi-final, upsetting Kolkata giants East Bengal FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

That victory has made them the talk of the town, with supporters rallying behind their fairytale journey. For a side that entered the tournament without any expectations, reaching the Durand Cup final is already a massive achievement.

The final brings together two sides at very different points in their journey.

For the Highlanders, the final offers an opportunity to strengthen their standing in Indian football. Back-to-back Durand Cup titles would mark a significant achievement in the club's journey.

Juan Pedro Benali's side will be favourites, but Diamond Harbour FC have shown they can thrive when the odds are stacked against them. (ANI)

