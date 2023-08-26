Durand Cup: Howler hands East Bengal semis berth

Kolkata
East Bengal managed to edge past Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup here today, courtesy strike from Jordan Elsey and an own goal from Aminou Bouba. East Bengal will now take on Northeast United on Tuesday.
New Delhi
India start 5s WC qualifier with 7-2 win over Malaysia
India began their campaign in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a rousing 7-2 win against Malaysia in Oman today. For India, captain Navjot Kaur (3rd, 28th minutes), Akshata Dhekale (4th), Mariana Kujur (17th), Monika Dipi Toppo (12th, 20th) and Mahima Choudhary (28th) were on target.
London
Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Mohamed Salah is not for sale and Liverpool have not received any offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, manager Juergen Klopp said today. British media reported on Thursday that Al Ittihad were making a renewed push to sign the Egypt international, but Klopp said there would be no deal.
Madrid
Rubiales refuses to quit over kiss scandal
Spain’s government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s World Cup victory, an official said today. Rubiales refused to quit on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour.
London
Jesus available for Arsenal again after knee surgery
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is available again for Arsenal after making a recovery following knee surgery and could play against Fulham in the Premier League tomorrow.
New Delhi
Shubman tops yo-yo test ahead of Asia Cup
The Asia Cup-bound India team has hit the ground running with the closed-door camp in Alur, where the squad members are undergoing routine fitness tests ahead of the continental event beginning August 31. Opener Shubman Gill topped the mandatory yo-yo test with a score of 18.7. — Agencies
