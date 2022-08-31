Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC in last-8, FC Goa bow out

Kolkata/Imphal

Hyderabad FC qualified for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup, blowing away Neroca FC 3-0 in Imphal today. In Kolkata, FC Goa bowed out on a high after their young side held Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw in a Group A match.

New Delhi

Sharath Kamal opts out of World Championships

India’s triple gold medallist at the recent Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal, has opted out of the next month’s World Table Tennis Championships in China. The event will be played in Chengdu from September 30 to October 9. G Sathiyan will spearhead the country’s challenge.

Osaka

Prannoy in pre-quarterfinals after opponent retires hurt

India’s HS Prannoy made the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open after his opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired hurt midway in the first round. Prannoy was leading the first game 11-10. agencies

