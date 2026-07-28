Durand Cup: Imphal Derby ends goalless as TRAU FC and NEROCA FC share spoils

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 28 (ANI): TRAU FC and NEROCA FC shared spoils in a fiercely contested goalless Imphal Derby in the 135th Durand Cup, with both sides creating several promising chances but failing to find the breakthrough at the packed Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The match was played at a high intensity throughout, featuring end-to-end action, disciplined defending and a second-half red card that saw TRAU FC finish the contest with ten men, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Both coaches opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, signalling an intent to maintain defensive solidity while posing a threat on the counterattack. TRAU FC head coach Thangjam Saran Singh has built his side around a strong foreign spine, with Senegalese defender Seila Toure marshalling the backline, Ugandan midfielder Adriko Rogers controlling the midfield, and Liberian striker Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah leading the attack. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC head coach Yumnam Raju Mangang has also entrusted his overseas players with key roles, deploying Ghanaian defender Ben Nash Quansh to anchor the defence and Ghanaian forward Charles Teiko Folley as the focal point of the attack, while relying on a disciplined midfield to provide balance and creativity.

Advertisement

Both teams started positively, playing attacking football while remaining compact defensively. With both sides controlling the midfield and looking to exploit openings, the contest settled into an evenly fought affair in the opening exchanges. The first real opportunity of the match fell to NEROCA FC from a corner kick. After a TRAU FC player's header from the corner was initially kept out by the Neroca defence, the loose ball fell kindly to Sridarth Nongmeikam, whose powerful follow-up effort was brilliantly denied by the goalkeeper, ensuring the deadlock remained intact.

TRAU FC nearly found the breakthrough moments later from a corner of their own. Defender Seila Toure rose highest to meet the delivery with a firm header, but his effort crashed against the post, leaving the NEROCA defence relieved as both sides continued to search for the opening goal.

Advertisement

TRAU FC came close to breaking the deadlock when Afridi Buyamayum burst through the middle before unleashing a powerful long-range effort that flashed narrowly wide of the post.

The remainder of the first half saw both teams continue to attack with intent, creating chances through counter-attacks, set-pieces and sustained spells of possession. Despite a series of fouls and Imphal Derby Ends in Stalemate Before a Packed Khuman Lampak Crowd

NEROCA FC began the second half on the front foot and nearly took the lead when Lambalmayum Hemba Meetei delivered an inviting cross from the right for Charles Teiko Folley, whose powerful header was brilliantly saved by TRAU FC goalkeeper Sapam Nongpoknganba Singh. The skipper showed excellent reflexes and kept his eyes firmly on the ball to pull off a fine save.

NEROCA FC squandered another golden opportunity when substitute Ngathem Imarson Meitei produced a skilful run down the left flank before delivering a precise pass into the box for Sridarth Nongmeikapam. Sridarth's first-time effort was well saved by the TRAU goalkeeper, and although the rebound fell back to him, he was unable to keep his follow-up attempt on target as the ball went behind for a goal kick.

NEROCA FC won a dangerous free-kick after Ronaldo Wairokpam was penalised for a high boot on Charles Teiko Folley. From around 25 yards out, Ngathem Imarson Meitei curled a powerful effort towards goal, but the TRAU goalkeeper produced a brilliant diving save to push the ball away for a corner.

TRAU FC were reduced to 10 men when Adriko Rogers was shown a second yellow card, followed by a red, after a heated exchange with the referee. The dismissal handed NEROCA FC a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest.

The closing stages belonged almost entirely to NEROCA FC as they relentlessly pushed forward in search of a winner, while TRAU FC remained resolute in defence despite playing with ten men. NEROCA won a succession of corners and kept the pressure on, with Ben Nash Quansh coming closest when he rose highest to meet a corner but could not direct his header on target. Despite their sustained attacking intent and numerous set-piece opportunities, NEROCA were unable to find a way past TRAU's determined defence, as the visitors held on for a hard-fought goalless draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)