Durand Cup: Imphal welcomes tournament after two years, TRAU, NEROCA play out 1-1 stalemate

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 30 (ANI): After a two-year hiatus, the 134th edition of the Durand Cup made a triumphant return to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, on Wednesday. The iconic Khuman Lampak Stadium hosted a highly anticipated Group F clash between local teams TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, reigniting the region's deep-rooted passion for football.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court were among the dignitaries present.

The celebrations began an hour prior to the match, creating a festive atmosphere in the stadium. Spectators were treated to an exhilarating mix of military displays and cultural performances that reflected both the vibrancy of Manipur's traditions and the pride of the Indian Armed Forces.

The cultural segment began with a flypast by Army Aviation helicopters led by Lt Col Pushkar Choudhary, carrying the National Flag and Durand Cup flag. On the ground, the Indian Army Pipe Band set the mood, followed by an intense Krav Maga display by the Grenadier Regiment, a release said.

A fusion performance by the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipuri Dance Academy blended Langdeng, Thang-Ta, Dhol-Cholom, Kabui Jagoi, Pung-Cholom, and Vasanata Raas into a dazzling visual treat. This was followed by a gripping Kalarippayattu demonstration by the 'Gallant Thambis' of the Madras Regiment.

Before the match commenced, the Chief Guest met the players and officials, and then formally inaugurated the Imphal leg of the Durand Cup 2025 by a symbolic kick-off.

Also present in the stands were Indian Women's Football Team stars Dangmei Grace, N. Ratanbala Devi, Ph. Nirmala Devi, Th. Martina Devi, and Linda Kom Serto - all part of the squad that recently qualified for the AFC. They engaged with the crowd by tossing signed footballs into the stands, energising young fans and promoting the sport.

The half-time break saw lively performances by the Assam Rifles Symphony Band and local artist Ms. Rani Sharma with her band, adding to the festive fervour.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Raj Singh (58th minute), giving TRAU a breakthrough in the second half, scoring an excellent long-range curler to find the top of the net, from outside the right-wing of the box. Before the full-time whistle, during the extra-time Arunjacki scored a brilliant flying header scoring a late goal for NEROCA FC.

Joining the two local favourites in Group F are I-League side Real Kashmir FC and Indian Navy FT. Six matches are slated to be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, each expected to draw packed stands in this football-loving city. (ANI)

