Durand Cup: Indian Air Force edges past Defenders FC for hard-fought victory

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Naorem Somananda Singh's stunning first-half strike and a second-half own goal guided the Indian Air Force Football Team to a deserved 2-1 victory over Sri Lankan outfit Defenders FC in a Group C fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium on Wednesday.

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Despite a late rally and a consolation goal from N. M. Aflal, the Airmen dominated proceedings for long spells and claimed all three points with an assured performance. The defeat also condemned Defenders FC to a second consecutive loss in their maiden Durand Cup campaign, according to a release.

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Both sides lined up in a 4-4-2 formation. Indian Air Force FT adopted an attacking approach, with Samuel K.V., Aman Khan and Naorem Somananda Singh leading the line, while Jijo Jeron and Umar Farooq marshalled the defence. Defenders FC, meanwhile, set up with a compact defensive shape, relying on A.A. Joseph and N.M. Aflal to spearhead their counter-attacks.

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Indian Air Force FT's intent was evident from the opening whistle. The Airmen immediately took control of proceedings, pinning the Sri Lankan side deep inside their own half. Although a couple of early attempts lacked precision, their relentless pressure eventually yielded the breakthrough.

In the 25th minute, a defensive lapse by Defenders FC's Sampath Kumara gifted possession to Naorem Somananda Singh, who made no mistake. The forward unleashed a stunning right-footed strike from outside the box to break the deadlock and hand the Airmen a thoroughly deserved lead. It was Naorem's third goal of the tournament, underlining his impressive form.

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Defenders FC spent the remainder of the first half on the back foot, forced into a deep defensive block as they struggled to contain the Airmen's sustained attacks. The visitors attempted to threaten on the counter but failed to register a single shot before the interval, while Indian Air Force FT dominated possession and headed into the break firmly in control.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with the Airmen dictating the tempo and searching for a second goal. Their persistence was rewarded in the 68th minute when a dangerous cross from the left caused panic inside the penalty area. In an attempt to clear the danger, Defenders FC defender K.D.S. Sankalpa inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to double Indian Air Force FT's advantage.

The contest, however, took an unexpected turn just two minutes later. Completely against the run of play, Defenders FC pulled a goal back through a brilliantly executed counter-attack. N.M. Aflal intercepted a long ball, raced through on goal and produced a composed finish to reduce the deficit and breathe new life into the match, the release said.

The goal shifted the momentum as Defenders FC, who had been second best for much of the contest, suddenly found renewed belief. The visitors threw numbers forward in search of an equaliser, turning what had been a one-sided encounter into an absorbing end-to-end battle.

Indian Air Force FT came agonisingly close to restoring their two-goal cushion when a slick passing move found Naorem inside the penalty area, only for his powerful effort to crash against the crossbar.

Defenders FC showed tremendous spirit during the closing stages, but their late fightback ultimately proved insufficient. Indian Air Force FT managed the final minutes with composure to secure a deserved 2-1 victory. The statistics reflected the Airmen's dominance, as they enjoyed 66 per cent possession and registered 20 shots compared to Defenders FC's three, making the result a fair reflection of the balance of play. (ANI)

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