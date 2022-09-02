Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Air Force 2-1

Kolkata: Jamshedpur FC ended their Durand Cup engagements on a positive note, defeating Indian Air Force 2-1 in a Group A match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here today.

Mukesh grabs 3 wickets as India A stifle NZ A on Day 1

West Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India A stifled New Zealand A to 156/5 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first unofficial Test here. Mukesh got wickets with the new (4.3 overs), semi-new (35.3 overs) and old ball (57.4 overs) as only 61 overs of play were possible out of the maximum 90.

Vani rallies in Finland, modest start by Tvesa

India’s Vani Kapoor rallied superbly as she came back from a quadruple bogey and rallied to a 1-under par with two holes to be placed tied-sixth in the first round of the Alands 100 Ladies Open golf tournament here. Amandeep Drall was T-21, Ridhima was T-32, Tvesa Malik had finished at was T-48 and Diksha Dagar was 3-over and Neha Tripathi at 10-over.

World Jr Swimming C’ships: Fernandes last in final

Apeksha Fernandes, the first Indian woman to reach the final of the World Junior Swimming Championships, finished eighth in the 200 metres women’s butterfly final in Lima, Peru. She clocked 2 minutes, 19.14 seconds to end last. Agencies

