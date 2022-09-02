Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Air Force 2-1

Kolkata: Jamshedpur FC ended their Durand Cup engagements on a positive note, defeating Indian Air Force 2-1 in a Group A match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here today.
Bengaluru
Mukesh grabs 3 wickets as India A stifle NZ A on Day 1
West Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India A stifled New Zealand A to 156/5 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first unofficial Test here. Mukesh got wickets with the new (4.3 overs), semi-new (35.3 overs) and old ball (57.4 overs) as only 61 overs of play were possible out of the maximum 90.
Alands (Finland)
Vani rallies in Finland, modest start by Tvesa
India’s Vani Kapoor rallied superbly as she came back from a quadruple bogey and rallied to a 1-under par with two holes to be placed tied-sixth in the first round of the Alands 100 Ladies Open golf tournament here. Amandeep Drall was T-21, Ridhima was T-32, Tvesa Malik had finished at was T-48 and Diksha Dagar was 3-over and Neha Tripathi at 10-over.
New Delhi
World Jr Swimming C’ships: Fernandes last in final
Apeksha Fernandes, the first Indian woman to reach the final of the World Junior Swimming Championships, finished eighth in the 200 metres women’s butterfly final in Lima, Peru. She clocked 2 minutes, 19.14 seconds to end last. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
Sexual abuse case: Arrested Karnataka Murugha math remanded in police custody till September 5
The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lin...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...