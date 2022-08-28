Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC book quarterfinals berth

Kolkata: Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup after registering a 2-0 win over Indian Air Force 2-0 here today.
New Delhi
Disney Star wins ICC media rights for Indian market
Disney Star has bagged the broadcast rights of all ICC events for a four-year deal from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market. It will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years, having won the TV and digital rights of both men's and women's global events till the end of 2027, the ICC said in a statement.
MANCHESTER
Record-breaker Anderson bowls England to victory
James Anderson took three wickets as England’s seamers steered their side to victory over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs just before the close of the third day of the second Test at Old Trafford today. The tourists were bowled out for 179 in their second innings with Anderson on 3/30 as he became the leading wicket-taker among pacers across all formats.
New Delhi
Men enter semifinals of U-20 Asian Championships
India beat Bahrain 25-22 25-19 26-28 26-24 to enter the semifinals of the 21st Asian men's U-20 Volleyball Championship being held at Riffa, Bahrain. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...