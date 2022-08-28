Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC book quarterfinals berth

Kolkata: Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup after registering a 2-0 win over Indian Air Force 2-0 here today.

New Delhi

Disney Star wins ICC media rights for Indian market

Disney Star has bagged the broadcast rights of all ICC events for a four-year deal from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market. It will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years, having won the TV and digital rights of both men's and women's global events till the end of 2027, the ICC said in a statement.

MANCHESTER

Record-breaker Anderson bowls England to victory

James Anderson took three wickets as England’s seamers steered their side to victory over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs just before the close of the third day of the second Test at Old Trafford today. The tourists were bowled out for 179 in their second innings with Anderson on 3/30 as he became the leading wicket-taker among pacers across all formats.

New Delhi

Men enter semifinals of U-20 Asian Championships

India beat Bahrain 25-22 25-19 26-28 26-24 to enter the semifinals of the 21st Asian men's U-20 Volleyball Championship being held at Riffa, Bahrain. Agencies