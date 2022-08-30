Durand Cup: Mumbai City storm into quarterfinals

Kolkata: Former Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC thrashed Rajasthan United 5-1 to seal a quarterfinals berth in the Durand Cup here today. The Islanders now have seven points from three matches to go up the table with one match in hand. Odhisa FC also reached the quarterfinals after registering a 3-0 win over Sudeva Delhi.

New Delhi

AIFF fined for fan invasion during Asia Cup qualifiers

All India Football Federation (AIFF) was on Monday fined USD 18,000 by the continental governing body for spectator invasion during its national team’s Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Kolkata in June.

Bhopal

Patil shocks Tomar to top men’s 10m air rifle trials

Eighteen-year-old Rudrankksh Patil upset Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar to win the men’s 10m air rifle T6 National Shooting trials here today. Patil and Tomar finished first and second in the eight-man semifinals stage, with scores of 261.9 and 261.3, respectively, to set themselves up for the gold medal match.

Lahore

Hospital refuses to give body of Olympian Manzoor Jr

A private hospital in Lahore today refused to hand over the body of former Pakistan hockey team captain Manzoor Hussain, who died of cardiac arrest, for several hours for non-payment of medical dues. Hussain, popularly known as Manzoor Junior, was a part of the team that won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, respectively. Agencies

