Durand Cup: NEU end campaign with win

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC ended their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC today. Mohammedan Sporting drew 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC.
Osaka
Japan Open: Prannoy loses in quarters after valiant effort
HS Prannoy went down 21-17 15-21 22-20 in a men’s singles quarterfinals match against Chou Tien Chen as India’s campaign ended.
Alands (Finland)
Superb Vani and Diksha lie tied-12th in Finland
India’s Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor rallied to card an even-par 72 in the opening round at the Aland 100 Ladies Open here. The two were tied-12th. Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall were T-27, while Tvesa Malik (75) was T-39.
Sylvania (US)
Aditi’s search for form continues; Sharma shoots 68
India’s Aditi Ashok started with a 5-over 76 in the first round of the Dana Open on the LPGA. Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma shot a 3-under 68 to lie T-47th after Round 1 of Made in Himmerland on the European Tour here. Agencies
