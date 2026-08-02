Durand Cup: NorthEast United begin title defence with 6-0 win over Bodoland FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Defending champions NorthEast United FC began the Guwahati chapter of the 135th Durand Cup in emphatic fashion, registering a commanding 6-0 victory over Bodoland FC in the opening Group F fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

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Returning talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick, while Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang and Antonio Moyano also found the scoresheet as the Highlanders made the perfect start to their title defence, according to a release.

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NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali lined his side up in a 4-4-2 formation, pairing Ajaraie with Lalrinzuala in attack, while Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with Robinson Blandon Rendon leading the line.

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The Highlanders immediately stamped their authority on the contest, dominating possession and dictating the tempo. Ajaraie looked lively from the outset, creating the first opportunity with a teasing cross from the left that Macarton Louis Nickson controlled before shooting straight at goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary.

NorthEast came close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute when Jithin M.S. made a surging run down the left before cutting the ball back for Lalrinzuala, whose deft flick found Mohammed Arshaf in space. The midfielder, however, blazed his effort over the crossbar from a promising position.

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Jithin and Lalrinzuala continued to interchange fluently, stretching the Bodoland backline, although defenders Gaurav Bohara, Urjoy Brahma and Didwm Hazowary stood firm to deny the defending champions an early breakthrough.

Bodoland had their moments as well. Midfielder Rituraj Mohan produced an excellent sliding challenge to stop Ajaraie from cutting inside, while winger Wanshwadame Diengdoh's effort took a touch off his own teammate before rolling harmlessly wide.

NorthEast continued to pile on the pressure with their high defensive line and sustained spells of possession. Ajaraie twice threatened from free-kicks, first forcing Daimary into spilling the ball before recovering just ahead of Lalrinzuala, and later drawing another impressive save as the goalkeeper punched away a powerful effort destined for the top corner.

Despite their dominance, the Highlanders had to wait until first-half stoppage time to break the deadlock. After Bodoland surrendered possession inside their own half, Ajaraie displayed sublime composure inside the penalty area, cushioning the ball before calmly rolling a left-footed finish beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give his side a deserved lead.

NorthEast went into the interval ahead after controlling 58 per cent of possession while registering nine shots, including five on target, compared to Bodoland's two attempts, none of which tested Gurmeet Singh.

Bodoland began the second half brightly, winning an early corner and showing greater attacking intent. Substitute Manabir Basumatary impressed with some strong tackles, while Rituraj Mohan and Diengdoh looked to probe the Highlanders' defence from the right.

However, NorthEast soon regained complete control and doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Mohammed Arshaf threaded an excellent through ball into the path of Jithin on the right, whose low cross into the six-yard box was turned home by Lalrinzuala from close range.

Ajaraie grabbed his second just nine minutes later after Macarton Louis Nickson's delivery caused confusion inside the Bodoland penalty area. A defensive misjudgement left the ball loose, and the Moroccan forward reacted quickest before delicately lifting his finish over the advancing Daimary to make it 3-0.

The Highlanders continued to attack relentlessly. Substitute Parthib Gogoi came close with a near-post header before another incisive move produced the fourth goal in the 70th minute. Macarton once again turned provider, threading a perfectly weighted pass between the two central defenders for Redeem Tlang, who calmly slotted home his first goal of the tournament.

Bodoland continued to battle despite the scoreline, with experienced defender Shubham Sarangi making several important interventions to disrupt NorthEast attacks in midfield.

Ajaraie completed a memorable hat-trick in the 86th minute with another piece of individual brilliance. Beating two defenders with quick footwork after being released by a defence-splitting pass from deep, he calmly guided a right-footed finish into the far corner to put the result beyond any doubt.

There was still time for one more goal in stoppage time. Ajaraie turned provider with a delightful lofted pass to Parthib Gogoi on the left, and the winger unselfishly squared the ball across goal for substitute Antonio Moyano, who applied the simplest of finishes to complete a resounding 6-0 victory. (ANI)

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