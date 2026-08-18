Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC seal semifinal spot with comeback win over Shillong Lajong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 18 (ANI): Alaaeddine Ajaraie orchestrated a breathtaking second-half comeback with a sensational hat-trick as NorthEast United FC defeated Shillong Lajong FC 5-2 in a high-stakes Northeastern derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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On Monday, after trailing 2-1 at the break in torrential rain, the Highlanders turned the quarter-final clash on its head with four second-half goals, booking their spot in the Durand Cup semi-finals, as per a press release.

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With this emphatic result, all four semi-finalists for the Durand Cup have been officially confirmed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Sporting Club Delhi, East Bengal FC, and NorthEast United FC.

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Setting up for the crucial quarter-final, both sides adopted an attacking 4-3-3 formation. Shillong Lajong FC head coach named Ranit Sarkar in goal, with Kitboklang Khyriem, Arthur Tio, Joedson Dos Santos and captain Kenstar Kharshong forming the back four. Lamlallian S. T., Gladdy Nelson Kharbuli and Damaitphang Lyngdoh marshalled the midfield, while Joao Vitor De Paula Morais (Jota), Figo Syndai and Nelson Rymbai led the attack.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali also opted for a 4-3-3 setup, with Gurmeet Singh in goal behind a defence comprising Abdul Rabeeh, Eneko Satrustegui, Asheer Akhtar and captain Redeem Tlang. Macarton Louis Nickson, Antonio Moyano and Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan formed the midfield trio, while Jithin M.S., Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Etyan Jesus Gonzalez Morales spearheaded the attack.

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The match began under difficult conditions as heavy rain left the pitch slick and challenging. The surface made its impact almost immediately when Shillong captain Kenstar Kharshong slipped awkwardly in the opening exchanges, although he was able to continue after receiving treatment.

NorthEast adapted more quickly to the conditions and created the first meaningful chance in the seventh minute when Eneko Satrustegui headed narrowly wide from an Antonio Moyano corner.

The Highlanders made their early dominance count in the 11th minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Latching onto a perfectly weighted long ball from Redeem Tlang, the Moroccan forward produced an outstanding piece of skill, taking the ball past an approaching defender before calmly slotting home to give NorthEast a 1-0 lead and draw level with Rodriguinho in the tournament's scoring charts.

Shillong Lajong responded positively and, despite NorthEast controlling much of the early proceedings, found an equaliser in the 20th minute. Figo Syndai exploited space in the final third and finished clinically to bring the hosts level, sparking celebrations among the home supporters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The contest quickly developed into an end-to-end affair. NorthEast nearly regained the lead in the 27th minute following a swift counter-attack, but Jithin M.S. fired narrowly wide.

Shillong's confidence continued to grow despite the worsening weather, and they completed the turnaround in the 34th minute. Jota led a textbook counter-attack, racing clear of the NorthEast defence before rounding Gurmeet Singh and finishing confidently to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

NorthEast struggled to regain their rhythm before the interval, with Jithin's tame effort comfortably gathered by Ranit Sarkar. Shillong entered half-time with the advantage after edging the first-half shot count.

The rain eased after the restart, and Shillong introduced Phrangki Buam in place of goalscorer Jota. However, the second half belonged entirely to the Highlanders.

NorthEast restored parity in the 55th minute when Etyan Jesus Gonzalez Morales found the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Just three minutes later, Ajaraie struck again. The prolific Moroccan forward completed another clinical move to turn the game around and give NorthEast a 3-2 lead.

Shillong responded by increasing the pressure after the hour mark, earning successive corners and creating opportunities from close range. The intensity of the contest also rose, with Macarton Louis Nickson and Asheer Akhtar both entering the referee's notebook.

Benali refreshed his side by introducing Parthib Sundar Gogoi and Nikola Ninkovic, and the changes helped NorthEast maintain their attacking momentum.

Ajaraie completed a memorable hat-trick in the 69th minute after being released by Jithin M.S. The Moroccan finished confidently to extend the Highlanders' lead to 4-2 and all but secure their place in the semi-finals.

Shillong continued to push forward in search of a route back into the contest, but NorthEast defended resolutely. Benali also handed a debut to Pramveer, who replaced Asheer Akhtar.

The Highlanders added the finishing touch in the 79th minute when Jithin MS capped an outstanding performance by getting on the scoresheet himself, finishing off another flowing move to make it 5-2.

Further substitutions saw Robin Yadav and Lalrinzuala introduced as NorthEast comfortably managed the closing stages and the added time. At the final whistle, the Highlanders celebrated a remarkable comeback from 2-1 down to book their place in the semi-finals with an emphatic 5-2 victory. (ANI)

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