Durand Cup: Real Kashmir FC edge past TRAU FC 2-1

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 4 (ANI): A stunning long-range strike from midfielder Rohen Singh proved to be the difference as Real Kashmir FC edged past a spirited TRAU FC 2-1 in a gripping Group F contest of the 134th Durand Cup, here at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Monday.

Earlier, the match came alive with two quickfire goals in the 24th and 26th minutes, first from Real Kashmir's Marat Tareck and then TRAU's Afridi Buyamayum, setting the tone for a fiercely contested battle in front of over 20,000 fans in attendance. But it was Rohen's 64th-minute rocket from outside the box that ultimately sealed the deal for the Snow Leopards, clinching three vital points, despite a spirited fight from the home side, a release said.

TRAU FC head coach Thangjam Saran Singh opted for an all-Indian 4-2-3-1 starting eleven with Afridi Buyamayum leading the line, flanked by wingers Monis Singh and Dhananjoy Singh, while Sapam Singh manned the goal. Real Kashmir, under Ishfaq Ahmed, set up in a 4-4-2 shape featuring Ivorian striker William Sessegnon and Russian forward Marat Tareck, supported by a backline led by Seila Toure and skipper Shahid Nazir.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with both sides looking to assert dominance early. TRAU had the first real chance of the match in the 13th minute when Afridi broke through, but Real Kashmir's goalkeeper Furqan Ahmad Dar was quick off his line to deny the forward with a brave stop.

TRAU controlled possession and kept probing the Real Kashmir defence with clever movements and wing play. However, it was the visitors who struck first against the run of play in the 24th minute. A perfectly lofted ball from midfielder Rohen found Marat Tareck in the box. The Russian made no mistake, calmly slotting it past Sapam Singh to hand Real Kashmir a 1-0 lead.

But the celebration was short-lived. TRAU responded immediately from the restart. Monis Singh burst down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Afridi finished with composure to level the scores at 1-1 in the very next minute.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued with TRAU looking sharper on the wings, combining well through Monis, Dhananjoy, and Nelson. A long-range effort from captain Shitaljit Atom in first-half stoppage time was blocked, as the teams went into the break locked at 1-1 after a thrilling opening 45 minutes.

Real Kashmir came out stronger in the second half and nearly reclaimed the lead in the 52nd minute when Sapam Singh denied Tareck's header from a looping cross by Mohammad Asrar. Both teams kept trading attacks, but the final pass often went astray.

The Snow Leopards finally capitalised in the 64th minute. After sustained pressure, Sessegnon teed up Rohen on the edge of the box, and the midfielder unleashed a thunderous strike into the net to make it 2-1.

Real Kashmir nearly extended their advantage a minute later when substitute Ahteeb Ahmad got on the end of a clever ball from Tareck, but his chipped effort rolled inches wide of the target.

TRAU's hopes took a further blow in the 77th minute when skipper Shitaljit Atom received his second yellow and was sent off, reducing the home side to ten men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, TRAU tried to hit on the counter, but Real Kashmir's defence, led by Siela Toure, remained resolute.

In the final minutes, both teams pushed for goals, Real Kashmir in search of a third and TRAU hoping to rescue a point, but neither side could alter the scoreline.

At full-time, it was Ishfaq Ahmed's men who emerged victorious, earning three crucial points in a tightly-contested Group F battle. TRAU FC, despite showing moments of brilliance and enjoying strong home support, were left to rue missed chances and a costly red card.

Real Kashmir next face NEROCA FC on August 10, while TRAU FC will look to regroup before their upcoming fixture against Indian Navy FT, two days later, on August 12. (ANI)

