Durand Cup returns for landmark 135th edition from July 25

The IndianOil Durand Cup will return for its landmark 135th edition from July 25 to August 23, 2026. Asia’s oldest football tournament and the world’s third-oldest surviving football competition will feature 24 teams, including two foreign sides, across five host cities.

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The tournament will be held in Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, with Ranchi making its debut as a host city. Matches will be played at six venues: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

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Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the Durand Cup has expanded significantly since shifting to eastern India in 2019, growing from a 16-team competition to a 24-team tournament. It remains unique in bringing together Services teams, leading Indian clubs and international opposition.

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Over the years, the competition has served as an important platform for emerging footballers, offering young players and developing clubs the opportunity to compete against some of the country’s strongest teams while gaining valuable exposure.

Details regarding participating teams, groupings, fixtures and the knockout schedule will be announced later.

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The tournament will conclude on August 23, when the champions will lift the iconic Durand Cup trophy. Defending champions NorthEast United FC will be aiming to retain the title.