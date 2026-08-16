Durand Cup: SC Delhi storm into semi-finals after stunning comeback against FC Raengdai

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): SC Delhi produced a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat debutants FC Raengdai 5-1 in the first quarter-final of the 2026 Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium on Sunday.

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After Chongtham Kishan Singh's stunning long-range strike had put Raengdai ahead in the first half, substitute Joseph Sunny's second-half brace turned the game around before Rodriguinho, Juan Sebastian Pena and Augustine Lalrochana added further goals to send SC Delhi into the semi-finals, according to a press release.

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FC Raengdai made their intentions clear from the opening whistle, controlling possession, moving the ball patiently and pressing high. SC Delhi, however, threatened on the counter in the seventh minute when captain Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered an excellent cross from the right. Juan Sebastian Pena produced a fantastic leap to direct his header towards the far post, but the ball bounced over the crossbar.

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Two minutes later, FC Raengdai took the lead in spectacular fashion. Chongtham Kishan Singh unleashed a bullet of a shot from around 20 metres that dipped late, struck the inside of the crossbar and bounced into the net, leaving SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes with no chance.

SC Delhi immediately went looking for the equaliser and created a flurry of attacks. Semkholun tested the Raengdai defence with an effort from an acute angle in the 15th minute, but the defensive block and goalkeeper Kamei Pantiga combined to keep the ball out.

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Raengdai's defensive unit, led by Rojen Meetei, Lanchungrei Pamei and Amitkumar Singh, remained disciplined and repeatedly denied SC Delhi's forwards access to the final third. At the other end, Khaidem Amarjit Singh looked lively for the debutants as the contest developed into an end-to-end affair.

SC Delhi continued to threaten, with Mohammed Aimen making a strong run down the right before finding Rodriguinho inside the area. However, the Raengdai defence crowded him out and won a free-kick to avert the danger.

The capital side came even closer in the 33rd minute when Semkholun rose to meet a cross, only for Rojen Meetei to make a composed defensive intervention and concede a corner. From the resulting attacking move, Lalrinliana Hnamte headed towards goal from a difficult angle, but his effort struck the post.

Raengdai continued to threaten on the counter, with Midul Doley causing problems for the SC Delhi defence through his movement in midfield and the final third. Despite their efforts, neither side could add to the score before the interval, with Raengdai taking a narrow 1-0 lead into the break.

SC Delhi emerged with greater purpose after the restart, and the introduction of Joseph Sunny proved decisive.

The substitute came close to making an immediate impact in the 52nd minute after a brilliant run, before squaring the ball to Rodriguinho. The forward's effort appeared destined for the net, but Kamei Pantiga produced a superb save to preserve Raengdai's lead.

Five minutes later, however, the goalkeeper could do nothing. Pena produced a clever move before releasing Sunny, who collected the ball on the edge of the box and fired a precise low finish between two defenders into the bottom-left corner to level the contest.

The equaliser transformed SC Delhi's confidence. Ten minutes later, Pena was once again at the heart of the attack, producing a sublime no-look pass that released Sunny with an inch-perfect run into the penalty area. The substitute found himself one-on-one with Pantiga and calmly finished past the goalkeeper to complete the turnaround.

Raengdai tried to respond, with Midul Doley making a dangerous run before shooting into the side-netting. But SC Delhi had taken control of the contest, while the debutants struggled to find the final pass or finishing touch as they attempted to play out from deeper positions.

Kamei Pantiga continued to keep Raengdai in the contest. In the 78th minute, Sunny combined with Pena, who then produced another superb pass for Rodriguinho. The forward's effort was once again brilliantly saved by the Raengdai captain.

Rodriguinho finally got his goal four minutes later. The forward showed excellent composure to work his way past two defenders while controlling the ball before slotting a left-footed finish beyond Pantiga to put SC Delhi 3-1 ahead.

Raengdai pushed forward in search of a way back, but SC Delhi's defensive line, led by Manoj Mohammad Ashutosh Mehta and Sanatomba Singh, remained resolute. Mohammed Azhar also impressed in midfield as SC Delhi continued to control the ball and threaten from distance.

The final stages turned into a goal fest. In the third minute of stoppage time, Pena produced a superb dribbling run into the box before calmly applying a no-look finish to make it 4-1.

Raengdai continued to fight, with Midul Doley making another determined run deep into stoppage time, but he could not find the finish after a moment of uncertainty between the SC Delhi defender and goalkeeper.

SC Delhi then added one more goal before the final whistle. Substitute Augustine Lalrochana picked up the ball on the left in the eighth minute of added time, drove all the way into the box and finished stylishly into the far corner to complete the emphatic 5-1 victory.

The result sends SC Delhi into the semi-finals of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup, while FC Raengdai's impressive debut campaign comes to an end at the quarter-final stage.

SC Delhi will face the winner of the second quarter-final between Indian Army Football Team and East Bengal FC in the semi-final on August 19 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

As part of the 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup, the Durand Cup Tournament Society is recognising one outstanding Emerging Player from each group and to encourage these promising players and inspire them to reach even greater heights, each Emerging Player will be honoured with a cash award of ₹1 lakh, presented by the Society.

Samuel K. Vanlalpeka and Naorem Somananda Singh, both of the Indian Air Force Football Team, were presented with the Emerging Player Award from Group C and the cheque. (ANI)

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