Durand Cup to see prize money pool grow three times to ₹3 Cr

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The 134th Durand Cup Organizing Committee (DCOC) announced that the total cash prize money pool of this year's tournament will increase three times to ₹3 Crore. The announcement was made during the trophy unveiling ceremony in Kolkata as the City of Joy geared up to host Asia's oldest football tournament. Along with the winners and runners up, teams reaching the semi-finals and quarterfinals along with three individual awards will also receive a share of the prize pool, as per a release from Durand Cup.

The three trophies of the Durand Cup were showcased here at AOI Vijay Durg in the presence of Aroop Biswas, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Power, Housing, Youth Services & Sports, Government of West Bengal who was the Chief Guest of the event. Also present, were Rajesh Kumar Sinha IAS, Principal Secretary, Housing, Youth Services & Sports, Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, Government of West Bengal, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra AVSM, SM, Chief of Staff HQ Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Cup Organising Committee and Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe VSM, General Officer Commanding Bengal Sub Area and Vice-Chairman of Durand Cup Organising Committee.

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President's Cup which the winners keep permanently, were unveiled by the dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion Aroop Biswas, said, "With increased media coverage planned for the Durand Cup and the Honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gracing the grand finale on August 23rd, the atmosphere promises to be electric. Ticket allocations for marquee clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC have also been finalised to ensure strong fan representation. A ticket quota of 5,000 each has been allocated to Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC to ensure a vibrant fan presence in the stands. We wish all the teams the very best as they compete in Asia's oldest and most prestigious football tournament," as quoted from a release by Durand Cup.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha IAS mentioned, "The Durand Cup has come back to its past glory in the last six years after being hosted in Kolkata. The government has also spent ₹15 Cr on the Durand Cup. The contribution of all the departments of West Bengal under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Mamta Banerjee who are willing to help for the smooth conduct of the tournament is of great importance."

Also speaking on the occasion Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, "I am delighted to announce that this year the tournament has significantly ramped up its prize structure, from under ₹1.2 Cr in the past to over ₹3 Cr now. In addition, three brand-new SUVs for the three individual award winners will also be presented. This reflects our growing commitment to both rewarding excellence and attracting the best talent from across the nation. With its passionate fans, historic clubs, and unmatched footballing culture, Kolkata remains the spiritual home of the game in India. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the State Sports Minister, the Department of Sports and all associated departments of the Government of West Bengal for their unwavering support in making this leg of the tournament possible. Since 2019, under the leadership of HQ Eastern Command, the tournament has grown not only in scale but in stature, credibility, and professional excellence."

Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe shared his thoughts, "This year, the tournament continues with the League-cum-Knockout format that has served us well. A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools, will compete across five states, with two pools playing their matches right here in Kolkata. Kolkata will be hosting 15 matches including one quarter final, semi-final and the grand finals. We are also proud to provide a platform for four promising grassroots teams in 1-Ladakh FC, South United FC, Bodoland FC, and Rangdajied United FC. I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Sports and allied departments of the Government of West Bengal, the Kolkata Police, and all our partners and sponsors, IOCL, SBI, CIL and Sony whose support is symbolic of a shared commitment to football and to our youth."

Kolkata will host two groups and a total of 15 matches including a quarterfinal, semifinal, and the finals will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK). Emami East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT and Durand Cup debutants Namdhari FC and Bengaluru based South United FC are drawn in Group A, with East Bengal and South United FC facing each other in the opening match of the tournament on July 23rd at VYBK.

Last year's runners up Mohun Bagan Super Giant, another Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, Border Security Force FT and another Kolkata side Diamond Harbour FC will be playing in Group B, with the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC will be played on 31st July at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. (ANI)

