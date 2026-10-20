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Home / Sports / "Dussehra is a beautiful reminder that....": Tendulkar, Gambhir, VVS Laxman extend Vijayadashami wishes to all

"Dussehra is a beautiful reminder that....": Tendulkar, Gambhir, VVS Laxman extend Vijayadashami wishes to all

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ANI
Updated At : 11:59 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar extended Dussehra wishes to everyone, saying that the festival is a "beautiful reminder that no matter how tough the circumstances, good always finds a way to triumph."

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance and is associated with Bhagwan Shri Ram's victory over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing.

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Posting on X, Tendulkar wrote, "Dussehra is a beautiful reminder that no matter how tough the circumstances, good always finds a way to triumph. May we all find the courage to conquer our inner battles. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dussehra!"

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India's T20 World Cup winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav also posted a story saying, "May Dusshera bring victory of good over evil, filling our lives with peace and joy."

Former Indian cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir also posted, "Truth needs courage. Dharma demands action. Evil must never go unchallenged. #HappyDussehra."

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Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman also extended Vijayadashami wishes to all, praying that goddess Durga blesses all with "good health, happiness, peace and prosperity."

"Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Vijayadashami May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, happiness, peace and prosperity. May this auspicious day bring new beginnings, renewed hope and success in all your endeavours," wrote Laxman.

Earlier, as India's festive fervour is felt across the country on the occassion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of the country on the occassion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

The festival also serves as a reminder to overcome negativity and work towards eliminating social evils, including addiction, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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