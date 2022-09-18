 Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group : The Tribune India

Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group

With two wins each in Group D, the United States and Netherlands are already assured of reaching the quarterfinals

Netherlands Botic van de Zandschulp and Taylor Fritz of the US after their match. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

AP

Glasgow, September 18

Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win.

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, then Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock earned some compensation for the Americans by winning their doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The US will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Also on Saturday, Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.

Canada lost to Serbia 2-1 in Valencia but progressed anyway with two wins in Group B.

France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.

