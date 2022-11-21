Dutch ready to take off

Doha, November 20
The Netherlands are looking to make two statements in their opening game tomorrow against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of forward Sadio Mane. The first is strictly about soccer and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champions France and Argentina.
The Dutch have gained less attention in the build-up to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top teams in Europe.
The second statement the Dutch want to make centres on the long-running criticism of the host country’s laws and human rights record. The Dutch soccer federation is the leader of the ‘One Love’ anti-discrimination movement. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh booked on charges of rape
The case is lodged against Umang Singhar at Naugaon police s...