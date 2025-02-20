DY Patil Stadium ready to host inaugural edition of International Masters League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Navi Mumbai's iconic DY Patil Stadium is set to welcome cricketing icons as it prepares to host the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML). Known for its world-class facilities and a history of hosting major international sporting events, the arena is primed to offer fans an unforgettable experience as some of the greatest players in the game reunite on the field.

The opening match will witness the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns with Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters, in what is expected to be a blockbuster fixture, a release said.

Complimentary tickets of the opening match will be available for students and senior citizens. Students must present a valid ID card from their current college or university, while senior citizens are required to carry a government-issued senior citizen card. These complimentary tickets can be claimed at the box office at D.Y. Patil Stadium starting from February 20, upon presenting a valid and authentic ID proof.

The DY Patil Stadium, renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, boasts an impressive seating capacity of 55,000 and a wicket designed to support high-quality cricket.

Expressing his excitement about hosting the tournament, Vijay Patil, Chancellor, DY Patil University and President, DY Patil Sports Academy, said, "We are honoured to host the first leg of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League at DY Patil Stadium. This venue has always been synonymous with quality cricket, and we are delighted to bring cricketing Masters back to the field for fans to relive their favourite cricketing memories. The preparations are on in full swing and the stage is set for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle," as quoted by a release from IML.

The International Masters League, set to get underway on February 22, in Navi Mumbai, will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing Masters. The star-studded line-up includes India's Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka's former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia's Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats. (ANI)

