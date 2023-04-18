East Bengal crash out of Super Cup, Odisha advance

Manjeri: East Bengal FC crashed out of the Super Cup following a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC in a Group B clash. Odisha FC qualified for the semifinals from the group after they edged out Hyderabad FC 2-1.

Chennai

Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai in August

India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time from August 3 to 12 in Chennai, with international matches returning to the city after 16 years. The seventh edition of the continental event, which was inaugurated in 2011, will serve as a precursor to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Hilton Head Island

Fitzpatrick ends drought with win at Hilton Head

Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June. Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour. Agencies