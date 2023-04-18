East Bengal crash out of Super Cup, Odisha advance

Manjeri: East Bengal FC crashed out of the Super Cup following a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC in a Group B clash. Odisha FC qualified for the semifinals from the group after they edged out Hyderabad FC 2-1.
Chennai
Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai in August
India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time from August 3 to 12 in Chennai, with international matches returning to the city after 16 years. The seventh edition of the continental event, which was inaugurated in 2011, will serve as a precursor to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.
Hilton Head Island
Fitzpatrick ends drought with win at Hilton Head
Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June. Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour. Agencies
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect