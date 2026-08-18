East Bengal drawn with Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb in Asian Champions League Two Group Stage

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): East Bengal FC were drawn with Al Hussein SC (Jordan), Al Shorta SC (Iraq), and Al Seeb Club (Oman) in Group D of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two 2026-27, after the draw was conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

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The Red and Golds, champions of the Indian Super League 2025-26, qualified for the group stage after a 4-1 victory over Al Arabi SC of Kuwait in the Preliminary Stage last Wednesday. It will be their ninth appearance in the group stage of Asia's second-tier men's club competition, and the first since 2015, when it was known as the AFC Cup, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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East Bengal FC's opponents Al Hussein are the Jordanian Pro League 2025-26 champions, while Al Shorta are the Iraq Stars League 2025-26 runners-up, and Al Seeb are the Oman Professional League 2025-26 champions.

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Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and the East Zone, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.

East Bengal will face each opponent home and away in a double-round robin format. The group stage is scheduled to start on September 15 and conclude on December 9. The round of 16 will be played between February 9 and 18, 2027. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 2-18 and April 6-14, respectively, with the Final pencilled in for May 15, 2027.

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AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group Stage Draw Result

-Group A: Al Wahda FC (UAE), PFC Nasaf (UZB), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

-Group B: Al Jazira Club (UAE), Golgohar Sirjan SC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), FC Arkadag (TKM)

-Group C: Al Taawoun FC (KSA), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Al Faisaly (JOR), Al Nahda -Club (OMA)

-Group D: Al Hussein SC (JOR), Al Shorta SC (IRQ), Al Seeb Club (OMA), East Bengal FC (IND)

-Group E: FC Seoul (KOR), Melbourne Victory FC (AUS), The Cong - Viettel FC (VIE), Persib Bandung (IDN)/Manila Digger (PHI)

-Group F: Adelaide United (AUS), BG Pathum United (THA), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Tai Po FC (HKG)

-Group G: FC Machida Zelvia (JPN), Shanghai Shenhua FC (CHN), Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC (CAM), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)

-Group H: Gangwon FC (KOR), Kuching City FC (MAS), Kitchee SC (HKG), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM) (ANI)

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