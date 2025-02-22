East Bengal FC ease past Punjab FC to record back-to-back wins

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): East Bengal FC (EBFC) maintained their newfound form with a 3-1 thumping over Punjab FC (PFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday, as per the official website of ISL.

Dimitrios Diamantakos had set the tone for the visitors in the first half with an early strike before the likes of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Lalchungnunga found the back of the net early in the second half. Later, Punjab FC opened their account courtesy of a fantastic strike from Ezequiel Vidal which unfortunately resulted in a consolation.

East Bengal FC are now unbeaten in their last three away games this campaign as they kept their hopes for playoffs alive albeit mathematically. They are 10th in the table with 24 points from 21 games now, whereas Punjab FC have dropped to the 11th place, having the same points from an equal number of matches as the Red & Gold Brigade. With 3 games left to play, both of them are eight points behind (32) than the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal FC made some promising moves from the left flank to start the game, while Punjab FC's backline were alert to the danger in the early exchanges. The Red and Gold Brigade (EBFC) optimised their chance in the 15th minute when Diamantakos handed them the lead. The Greek forward hammered a shot on goal from the left, more in hope than conviction but it went through Ravi Kumar's legs, who could have arguably shown better technique between the sticks. This was East Bengal FC's first strike in the opening 15 minutes this season, also the maiden goal in nine league games for Diamantakos. He last scored against Jamshedpur FC at home in a 1-0 win back in December.

Diamantakos had another opportunity to double the lead in the 44th minute when Raphael Messi Bouli found him with a low cross after beating his marker. However before the 31-year-old could get his shot away, Ivan Novoselec stole the ball from his path and averted the danger.

Panagiotis Dilmperis made two attacking changes at the start of the second half. He introduced Luka Majcen and Nihal Sudeesh replacing Asmir Suljic and Asish Pradhan respectively.

However, Punjab FC were caught ball-watching in the 47th minute as Mahesh slotted the ball past Ravi in the goal to extend the lead for the visitors. It all started from a long throw for East Bengal FC where Messi Bouli shrugged off his marker and released a cross to Vishnu in space. His shot was blocked by Novoselec but it landed kindly for Mahesh, who calmly nestled it into the back of the net.

The Red and Gold Brigade found the third goal of the night in the 54th minute courtesy of a strike from Lalchungnunga. It all started from Mahesh's corner which was initially punched away by Ravi but Punjab FC defenders were unable to clear their lines and in a pinball-like situation in the box. Lalchungnunga showed great awareness in finding the bottom corner with a thunderous strike.

In the 61st minute, Punjab FC almost scored when Khaiminthang Lhungdim found Majcen with a long pass and the Slovenian headed it towards goal. But Prabhsukhan Gill was alert to the danger and showed great reflexes to keep out the header. A minute later, the hosts eventually scored when a scrappy cross from the right bounced near East Bengal FC's final third. It was Vidal, who reacted first and volleyed the ball into the top corner, leaving Gill and the defenders in awe.

The home side tried their best to get back in the game but they left too much to do with too little time left, eventually suffering their eleventh loss of the campaign.

The Cameroonian, Raphael Messi Bouli was a difference-maker for the Red and Golds this evening as he had a part to play in all three goals. Messi Bouli created three chances on the night whilst recording five crosses. He also completed 19 out of his attempted 28 passes.

Punjab FC will host FC Goa next at home on February 27, whereas East Bengal FC will return home to welcome Hyderabad FC on February 26. (ANI)

