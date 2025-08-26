DT
Home / Sports / East Bengal FC make victorious start to AFC Women's Champions League campaign

East Bengal FC make victorious start to AFC Women's Champions League campaign

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Phnom Penh [Cambodia], August 26 (ANI): A second half strike from Fazila Ikwaput steered East Bengal FC to a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia in their opening AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Preliminary Stage Group E tie at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Red and Gold Brigade will take on Hong Kong's Kitchee SC on August 31, where a win will secure their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage.

Both sides had equal chances to take the lead, but it was East Bengal who came closest to scoring.

Fazila thought she had given East Bengal the lead in the 42nd minute but her goal was ruled out for offside as the match remained goalless going into the break.

Anthony Andrew's side continued to dominate in the second half, with Fazila again almost catching Phnom Penh Crown by surprise in the 47th minute, but keeper Chea Fariya managed to parry the ball away.

A minute later, Sulanjana Raul got a shooting chance from inside the box but botched her effort.

East Bengal increased the intensity with Fazila getting to the end of a lobbed ball only to be stopped by Chea in the 52nd minute, while Sangita Basfore failed to find the target from distance.

The goal finally arrived for East Bengal in the 70th minute when Resty Nanziri found Fazila with a pin-point cross, who slotted the ball home from close range.

Phnom Penh Crown tried to claw their way back but their efforts fell flat with Chea shown a straight red card for her challenge on Fazila in the fifth minute of added time. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

