Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Red and Gold Brigade have endured different challenges since joining the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season, according to the official website of ISL.

The Kolkata giants kickstarted their ISL journey under the guidance of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. Despite missing out on the playoffs in each of the five participating seasons, East Bengal FC have shown that they can be a force to be reckoned with in patches and bursts, but the consistency has been missing.

However, there has been no shortage of quality players who have left their mark in the Red and Gold jersey striving to take the club to the heights it aspires.

From Subrata Paul to Arindam Bhattacharja and Debjit Majumder, many experienced shot-stoppers spent time under East Bengal FC's goal post, but it's a young Prabhsukhan Singh Gill who has become a regular face and proved his mettle with crucial saves.

After a breakthrough stint with Kerala Blasters FC, Gill joined the Red and Gold Brigade with high expectations. The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 season, brought in the much-needed stability in East Bengal FC's last line of defense. Gill has been a key player, registering 13 clean sheets since joining the club in 2023.

The defence has always been a matter of concern for East Bengal FC in the ISL, and the right-back position is no exception. From Ankit Mukherjee to Sumeet Passi, none have been able to nail down a place in the starting XI for a consistent period of time.

Mohammad Rakip joined the Red and Gold Brigade in 2022 and has been a part of the team for the last three seasons. He featured in 40 games for the Kolkata giants and continued to improve his performance with time. With Rakip marking his presence felt in his position, his selection is an automatic choice.

Many centre-backs have come in each season, Indians and foreigners alike, but very few would have marked their impact on the Red and Gold Brigade's defence line. From Daniel Fox, Tomislav Mrcela, and Ivan Gonzalez to Mohammed Irshad, Raju Gaikwad, and Adil Khan, there are many players to name, but most of them have neither brought stability nor solidity to East Bengal FC's backline consistently.

Hijazi Maher, the Jordan international, joined East Bengal FC in the early days of the ISL 2023-24 season as a replacement for Jordan Elsey. Maher, despite coming into a challenging situation, adapted quickly to the Red and Gold Brigade's surroundings and became a strong pillar in the Kolkata giant's defense line over the last two seasons.

Maher has played 30 games for East Bengal FC, where he recorded nine clean sheets and scored two goals. However, Maher, the only foreign defender to play for the Red and Gold Brigade for consecutive seasons in recent times, only clocked 1123 minutes on the field in the 2024-25 season as he was ruled out after suffering a knee injury but remains the most impactful foreign centre-back the club has had in the ISL.

Lalchungnunga's journey from an unfamiliar face to a regular starter has been truly inspirational. The Mizo defender made his debut in the 2022-23 season under Stephen Constantine's tutelage. Physically strong, solid in duels, and versatile in positioning, Lalchungnunga emerged as the reliable option the Red and Gold Brigade had been looking for for a long time.

Primarily a centre-back, Lalchungnunga was also deployed at left-back following the arrival of Anwar Ali last season, showcasing his versatility. His defensive displays on the left solidified his place in East Bengal FC's backline.

He has featured in 54 ISL games, recording 11 clean sheets over the last three seasons.

Nishu Kumar joined East Bengal FC on loan from Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, before making the move permanent the following season. The experienced full-back brought much-needed stability to the backline and quickly became a trusted option under Carles Cuadrat.

Comfortable playing on both flanks, Kumar primarily featured as a left-back and helped solidify that position for the Red and Gold Brigade. He made 20 appearances in the 2023-24 ISL season and was involved in three clean sheets, the joint-highest by any East Bengal FC player that season. He also created ten chances and completed 17 dribbles. But beyond the numbers, it was his overlapping runs and measured crosses that added an attacking dimension down the left.

Injuries limited his minutes the following season, with just 13 appearances and 848 minutes on the pitch.

While Mandar Rao Dessai and Jerry Lalrinzuala also featured in this role, it was Nishu's versatility and attacking intent that made him the standout choice for this XI.

A silent warrior in midfield has been putting in a shift every time he dons the East Bengal FC jersey since joining the club in 2022. A warrior at the heart of the pitch, Souvik Chakrabarti leads East Bengal FC's midfield with his sharp ability to dispossess the opponent and thwart counterattacks and his positional discipline.

Despite Chakrabarti playing only five matches in the 2022-23 season, the veteran midfielder proved his worth in the 2023-24 season as he turned out to be a key player in Carles Cuadrat's system. Chakrabarti's consistent performances and his decisive impact on the game have made him an indispensable part of East Bengal FC's lineup even in Oscar Bruzon's tenure.

Saul Crespo has been East Bengal FC's midfield anchorman since joining the club in 2023. The Spanish midfielder brought in the creative spark, smooth control, and offensive flair that were merely missing in the Red and Gold Brigade's early days in the league.

Crespo played an instrumental role in East Bengal FC's midfield with his ability to control the tempo of the game and initiate offensive moves. He has featured in 27 ISL games in the Red and Gold colours and also scored five goals.

Matti Steinmann, Amir Dervisevic, and Alex Lima were other options for East Bengal FC's central midfield positions, but it's Crespo's all-around impact that seals his place in this elite XI.

Naorem Mahesh Singh is one of the easiest names to select while talking about East Bengal FC's all-time ISL XI. When Mahesh joined the Red and Gold Brigade, he was quite a new face in the league but had the bigger aspirations and hard-working mentality that saw him play a leading role for the Kolkata giants.

Since his move to East Bengal FC, Mahesh's performances have grown and made him one of the breakout stars in the ISL in recent years. With his creative flair, good close control, and pinpoint crosses, Mahesh has an eye for the final ball and feeds the forward line with inch-perfect deliveries.

From operating through the left wing to controlling the midfield corridor, Mahesh's versatility has had a massive impact on the Red and Gold Brigade's performances.

With PV Vishnu, another bright prospect has emerged for East Bengal FC in recent years. Vishnu made his ISL debut under Cuadrat in 2023 and showcased his sparkling potential, especially coming off the bench.

However, Vishnu's sharp dribbling skills, sheer ability to beat opposing defenders in 1v1 situations with ease and his growing maturity to adapt to ISL culture have made him a regular face in the 2024-25 season. Vishnu scored four goals, provided three assists and created 15 chances in the 2024-25 seasons and his individual brilliance had a significant impact on East Bengal FC's performances, earning him a spot in this all-time XI.

Cleiton Silva is arguably the finest forward to grace the East Bengal FC colours in the ISL. Silva had a massive impact on the Red and Gold Brigade's forward line and remains the longest-serving foreigner in the club's history.

The Brazilian forward joined the Kolkata giants in the 2022-23 season and made an instant impact with his clinical strikes and sublime free kicks. He was the joint-highest scorer in the league with 12 goals to his name in his debut campaign.

Silva scored 20 goals and recorded six assists during his three-year stint with the club. Besides just numbers, the forward built a legacy, created fascinating memories and given his contribution to East Bengal FC's performance in the ISL, Silva's selection has never been a doubt.

Antonio Perosevic will partner with Cleiton Silva up front. The Croatian joined the Red and Gold Brigade in the 2021-22 season and was a constant threat in the final third.

Perosevic scored four goals, provided an assist and created 22 chances in just 14 appearances. Despite Bright Enobakhare being another potential contender for this spot, Perosevic's dynamic presence and high work rate give him an edge in this regard.

When Carles Cuadrat took charge as the head coach of East Bengal FC, the anticipation was sky-high. With an ISL Cup-winning coach at the helm, the Red and Gold Brigade were optimistic about turning the tide under the Spaniard's guidance.

Cuadrat's journey with the Kolkata giants saw drastic ups and downs in a relatively short period. He joined the club ahead of the 2023-24 season and worked on building a core since the very first day.

Cuadrat brought in the fighting spirit and do-or-die mentality that East Bengal FC were lacking in recent years.

The Spaniard put an end to East Bengal FC's 12-year trophy drought by winning the Kalinga Super Cup in 2023, but their dream to qualify for the ISL playoffs for the first time remained elusive.

Cuadrat also became the first head coach to lead the Kolkata giants into a second straight season but a poor start to the 2024-25 season meant he was dismissed midway through the campaign.

However, Cuadrat remains memorable for winning the only piece of silverware the club have lifted since they joined the ISL and made attempts to restore the mentality of the squad. (ANI)

