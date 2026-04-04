East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala secure wins; two matches end in draws in IWL Phase 2

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC picked up three points each with wins over Sethu FC and Sesa FA, respectively, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the other two matches in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2025-26 Phase 2 -- Sribhumi FC vs Garhwal United FC and Nita Football Academy vs Kickstart FC Karnataka -- ended in draws, according to a release.

Advertisement

East Bengal continued their winning run with a closely contested 1-0 victory against former IWL champions SETHU FC in Kolkata, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The decisive moment came shortly after the hour mark when Resty Nanziri combined with Fazila Ikwaput and Soumya Guguloth in a swift attacking move. Guguloth's run on the right created space, and despite pressure from the goalkeeper, Ikwaput applied the finishing touch to hand East Bengal a 1-0 lead, which they defended to maintain their winning momentum.

Advertisement

The Moshal Girls have thus maintained their perfect record, having won all eight of their matches, and sit firmly at the top of the table with 24 points. SETHU, who are second in the table, are eight points behind, having played the same number of games.

Gokulam Kerala FC - 3 (Asem Roja Devi 45+3', Emueje Ogbiagbevha 79', Shilji Shaji 87')

Advertisement

SESA Football Academy - 0

Gokulam Kerala FC ended their three-match winless run with a 3-0 win against SESA Football Academy at the East Bengal Ground.

The Malabarians dominated possession against a disciplined SESA FA, and got their breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, when goalkeeper Keisham Melody Chanu initiated a move that saw Shubhangi Singh and Emueje Ogbiagbevha combine to release forward Roja Devi, who finished with a composed lofted effort from distance.

In the 79th minute, Ogbiagbevha doubled the lead after linking up with winger Shilji Shaji, before the latter added the third in the 87th minute from a tight angle to complete a comprehensive victory.

This result hauls Gokulam a further spot away from the relegation zone, as they move up to sixth in the eight-team league; they now have 10 points from eight matches. SESA, meanwhile, remain rock bottom, with a single point to their name.

Sribhumi FC came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Garhwal United FC at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, on Thursday.

Garhwal took an early lead in the sixth minute when midfielder Esther Tingjoukim capitalised on a goalkeeping error from a corner. Two minutes later, forward Elizabeth Danso doubled the advantage after winning possession and finishing clinically.

Sribhumi responded in the second half when forward Sibani Devi converted a penalty after Veronica Appiah was brought down inside the box in the 71st minute. The equaliser arrived nine minutes later when Arina Devi found substitute Rimpa Haldar on the right, and the forward controlled the ball before striking a long-range effort into the far corner to complete the comeback.

Earlier at the NCE, Nita Football Academy and Kickstart FC played out a 1-1 draw.

Both sides were evenly matched in the first half. The breakthrough came early in the second half through a well-worked counter-attack. Midfielder Mariyammal Balamurugan initiated the move, combining with forward Emem Peace Essien and midfielder Saru Limbu, before delivering a cross for forward Kiran Pisda, who finished with a first-time volley.

Nita FA responded late when winger Matilda Kwao surged down the right and delivered a cross that resulted in an own goal by defender Aruna Bag, ensuring the points were shared.

Nita FA remained third in the IWL 2025-26 table with 14 points from eight matches, while Kickstart continue their struggle to climb out of the relegation zone; they are seventh with seven points from as many games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)