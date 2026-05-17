East Bengal, Mohun Bagan share spoils in dramatic 1-1 ISL Kolkata Derby

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Kolkata Derby once again lived up to its billing as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC played out a dramatic 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

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In front of a packed crowd and with the ISL title race hanging in the balance, fortunes swung wildly before substitute Edmund Lalrindika's 85th-minute strike for East Bengal was cancelled out by another substitute, Jason Cummings' dramatic equaliser five minutes later, as per a release.

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The result kept the title race wide open. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan now have 23 points from 12 matches, though the Red-and-Gold Brigade remain on top due to a superior goal difference of 18 compared to Mohun Bagan's 13. Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are also on 22 points, with the two sides set to meet on May 21.

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East Bengal, however, will clinch the ISL crown if they beat Inter Kashi in their final match, considering Mohun Bagan fails to overcome the goal difference equation.

The latest chapter of Indian football's fiercest rivalry added further drama to a fixture steeped in history. The two Kolkata giants have now met 349 times across competitions, with East Bengal leading the head-to-head record with 129 wins to Mohun Bagan's 105, while 115 matches have ended in draws. East Bengal have scored 324 goals in the derby compared to Mohun Bagan's 286. Their previous meeting had ended in a goalless draw in the Super Cup at Margao on October 31, 2025.

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With so much at stake, both sides started aggressively and looked determined to seize control from the opening whistle. Mohun Bagan carved out the first meaningful opportunity in the fourth minute when Liston Colaco danced past defenders before releasing Subhasish Bose on the left. Bose's cutback found Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box, but the midfielder's poor first touch allowed East Bengal to escape.

The response was immediate. A long kick from East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill released PV Vishnu clean through on goal in the fifth minute, only for Abhishek Tekcham to produce a crucial last-ditch tackle after Vishal Kaith was beaten.

The game continued at a frantic pace. Manvir Singh threatened after capitalising on a lapse from Anwar Ali, while at the other end, Anton Sojberg came agonisingly close in the 14th minute. The Danish forward collected a loose ball near the edge of the box, glided across goal and curled an effort towards the far corner, but a slight deflection off Tom Aldred sent the ball crashing against the post.

East Bengal kept creating openings. Jeakson Singh threaded a superb pass through to Bipin Singh in the 22nd minute, but the winger hesitated at the crucial moment and failed to either shoot or square the ball. Mohun Bagan responded through Anirudh Thapa, whose powerful strike forced Gill into a sharp save.

Sojberg again threatened in the 37th minute after being played through by Miguel Figueira, but Kaith rushed out bravely to deny him as the first half ended goalless.

The intensity remained unchanged after the break. Bipin squandered another good opportunity in the 47th minute after neat interplay with Sojberg, before the game finally burst into life late on.

Miguel, who orchestrated much of East Bengal's attacking play, produced another incisive through ball in the 85th minute to send Edmund Lalrindika clear on goal. The substitute kept his composure and slotted past Kaith to send the East Bengal supporters into celebration.

But Mohun Bagan responded almost immediately. In the 90th minute, Dimitrios Petratos whipped in a dangerous corner at the first post, which Jason Cummings flicked across goal to score the equaliser.

The drama did not end there. Lalrindika was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card, while Mohun Bagan nearly snatched victory moments later when Maclaren met a cross inside the box. However, Gill stood tall and produced a vital save to preserve a point for East Bengal in a derby that had everything. (ANI)

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