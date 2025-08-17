East Bengal prevail in thrilling Kolkata derby to make semi-finals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): Emami East Bengal prevailed 2-1 over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling Durand Cup quarterfinal clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, courtesy a brace of goals by Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos. Anirudh Thapa pulled one back for Bagan, but it was not enough to stop the 16-time Durand winners from making yet another semi-final of Asia's oldest football tournament.

It did not look all that rosy in the beginning, when in-form Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad had to leave the field at the quarter-hour mark for the Red and Golds, after suffering an injury. However, Diamantakos, who replaced him, more than made up for the setback, as per a press release from the Durand Cup.

The two gaffers began the game with different strategies, with Bagan's Jose Molina deploying a traditional 4-4-2, while compatriot Oscar Bruzon of East Bengal went in with five in midfield, leaving Ahdad as the lone ranger upfront.

Both teams matched almost perfectly, lining up some of the best Indian footballers of the present time as well as five foreigners each in their roster.

East Bengal had the better of exchanges when the first water break was taken at the half-hour mark. Before it, a Miguel free-kick from just outside the Bagan box flew over the bar, while just after it, a through from Naorem Mahesh Singh saw Diamantakos ruled offside, after he had put the ball in the net.

East Bengal's persistence paid off when Bipin Singh was brought down inside the box minutes later, and the referee pointed to the spot. Diamantakos made no mistake putting it past a diving Vishal Kaith, who guessed right, but could not beat the placement.

A stung Bagan tried to equalise, but the nearest they came was when an Apuia strike in injury time ahead of the lemon break, went just wide of Prabhsukhan's outstretched dive and his right post.

Molina brought in Australian Jason Cummings in the second half in place of Pasang Dorjee Tamang, in an effort to get the equaliser. However, it was Diamantakos who got his second instead, after a well-constructed move.

Lalchungnunga, it was, who played the ball cross-field from his half to Edmund, who tapped it back on the volley to Miguel. The Brazilian playmaker received the ball in the middle of the Bagan half, changed track to take out one defender and found Mahesh with a forward ball. The Manipuri threaded a pass forward to Diamantako, lurking inside, who controlled and took a touch forward, before pulling the trigger with his left on the half-turn. The ball took a deflection off Spanish defender Alberto's legs and went in.

Kevin Sibille, East Bengal's Italian centre-back, then brought up a crucial goal-line save minutes later, off a Jamie Maclaren attempt from close range, to deny Bagan an opening, the Durand Cup press release added.

After a sustained spell of Bagan pressure, Liston found the diminutive Thapa unmarked and in space, just outside the Bagan box, from a corner. The Dehradun lad curled a right footer, and it went in through a maze of traffic in front of Prabhsukhan's goal. It was a one-goal game with 20 minutes left to play.

Molina then made a triple change in the 70th minute. Dimitrios Petratos, Dippendu Biswas and Deepak Tangri were brought in, in place of British defender Thomas Aldred, Sahal Abdul Samad and Thapa, respectively.

Bruzon responded with Souvik Chakrabarti, P.V. Vishnu and David Hmar in place of Mahesh, Bipin and Edmund. Molina then also played his final card in bringing in striker Suhail Bhat in place of defender Ashish Rai with less than 10 minutes of regulation time left.

Despite Bagan going all out and getting a few clear chances, East Bengal held on for a memorable win. (ANI)

